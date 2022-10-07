World of Irish dancing is rocked by sex scandal

The Irish dance world has been rocked by scandal over claims that judges were forced to stage competitions – including with sexual favours.

Up to a dozen Irish dance teachers and judges are accused of colluding to give certain students podium places in the All-Ireland Championships and qualifying rounds after bombshell texts were leaked to the press.

In one exchange, a judge tells a teacher that ‘other forms of appreciation’ are accepted, and the teacher responds by saying that if they can get a certain student in first place, then they can have ‘anything you want ;)’

The judge also says, ‘Isn’t it about time you came to my room?’

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has now called for a full investigation as the match-fixing allegations risked “damaging the reputation” of Ireland.

An Irish dancing teacher based on the US East Coast has passed these messages and dozens more to the Irish dancing governing body, An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG).

The whistleblower, who did not want to be identified, said she wanted to lift the lid on what she believes in fixing competitions that make it impossible for some dance schools to compete.

She told the Irish Daily Mail that she cannot comment while the investigation continues.

In total, the whistleblower has provided screenshots of WhatsApp conversations showing 12 Irish dance teachers requesting a settlement in major competitions.

The WhatsApp messages show that a teacher sent the name and competition number of his niece and asked the judge to give the girl a high score. She then mentions that she has another niece who also dances.

‘How many effin’ nieces do you have?’ asks the referee as he agrees to give them a good score.

The match-fixing is alleged to have taken place in both the Republic and Northern Ireland during the All-Ireland Championships and qualifying rounds.

Several teachers ask favorable judges to participate in competitions where their own children or students dance.

A referee is alleged to have texted a dance teacher during an All-Ireland Championship.

A teacher at the competition asks the judge: ‘Are you on boys u12? If you are, he is number [competition number of dancer]. Thanks x.’

The judge replies: ‘Yes, understand’.

The next day, the teacher has another request: ‘Hiya. Have a really good girl u14 no [competition number]. Could be the podium. Have a girl u15 who needs to qualify no [competition number].’ This gets a ‘thumbs up’ symbol from the judge.

The following day the teacher has another request: ‘Make my babies dance tomorrow u16. My son *****, [son’s competition number] would love a medal. **** is number [competition number] would love top 3.’

The judge replies: ‘I’m on solos.’

The teacher says, ‘Jaysus. I’m so crazy about you and [another favourable judge] on solos.’

Another teacher sent pictures of two of her students to a judge so the judge could identify them. ‘Girls u11 tomorrow. Has not [competition] talk as I don’t leave until tomorrow. [first name and surname] and [first name and surname] are the names’.

The referee responds with a flashing emoticon.

Another teacher asks for a high score for his students and also for the judge to ensure that other favorable judges are appointed to the same competition.

After the judge gave a good grade to one of his students, the teacher writes: ‘Thank you for today. Do you know what to do tomorrow? Begging if you’re on [child’s name] to do what you can Xxx.’

The judge replies: ‘I know.’

The teacher then asks: ‘Are you 18?’ When the judge confirms that they are, the teacher replies: ‘Thank God!!! Who else is with you? Is it bad?’

The judge asks: ‘Who do you want?’

The teacher then names four judges he does not want.

The judge replies that the teacher does not want the first judge on the list, but he is not sure about the second.

Another judge tells a teacher that they ‘accept other forms of appreciation’, and in response is told: ‘If you can get [name redacted] to give [name redacted] First what you want ;)’

The same judge also says, ‘Isn’t it time you came to my room?’

The CLRG has said it takes the allegations very seriously and has appointed a former appeals judge to investigate what it calls “individuals who allegedly offer various inducements to promote dancers to a higher than deserved placement at certain competitions”.

The Commission has published a statement about the investigation on its website. En Coimisiún said in a statement that “such unethical behavior cannot and will not be tolerated by this organization”.

The CLRG organizes Ireland’s regional and national championships as well as the World Irish Dancing Championships, which drew 3,500 dancers to Belfast in April. There are qualifying competitions in the US, UK and Australia.

The Tanaiste said yesterday that the allegations are ‘very concerning, very concerning that something like this would happen. And I believe that it must be investigated properly’.

‘It needs to be fully and thoroughly investigated so we can find out what the facts are and whether people have been involved in any wrongdoing, [they should be] held to account’.

He said he would have to discuss with other ministers to assess whether the government has a role to play in an inquiry.

“Potentially it can cause reputational damage, but the solution is not to cover it up, it’s to deal with it and investigate it properly and hold people to account,” he said.

His comments open the possibility of a separate government-led investigation into competition fraud.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin has said she will write to the CLRG to ‘seek reassurances’ after the allegations of competition-fixing within the organization emerged this week.

Ms Martin said she welcomed a pending investigation into the allegations.

“I’m pleased that we have a retired judge looking into these cases, I think that’s very important,” she said.

‘I will also write to the organization involved to seek reassurance that they are taking all necessary steps to restore the confidence of families around the world that their children, their young people are being treated fairly.’