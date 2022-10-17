WhatsNew2Day
World Cup 2022 wallchart: Download your guide to Qatar

2022 World Cup Wallchart: Download and Print Your Qatar Guide to Make Sure You Don’t Miss a Match

Published: 07:59, 17 October 2022 | Updated: 07:59, 17 October 2022

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun and the first-ever winter edition of the tournament is now fast approaching – and here’s Sportsmail’s wallchart to get you ready.

With all the schedules, kick-off times and dates, this is your essential at-a-glance guide to the impending football festival ahead of the big kick-off on Sunday 20th November.

just CLICK HERE to open the PDF file and download or print it today!

