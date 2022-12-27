World boxing champion Jermell Charlo slams false injury reports after Tim Tszyu fight canceled

Charlo says he will recover from injury and will not back down from any man

World boxing champion Jermell Charlo has shared photos of his broken hand along with a medical certificate after fans accused him of faking an injury to sit out his successful showdown with Tim Tszyu.

Charlo, 32, was scheduled to defend his super welterweight world title in Las Vegas on January 28 against Tszyu, but broke his hand in two places while training at his gym in Houston.

The trash-talking American claimed that even with one hand he would have beaten the Australian, but the doctors and boxing commission would not allow him to go any further.

Some fans on social media demanded to see proof of Charlo’s injury, claiming the undisputed champion was faking it so he wouldn’t have to face the hard-hitting Tszyu, who has 15 knockouts to his credit.

Adding his voice to these skeptics was boxer Brian Castaño, who suffered an injury before a fight with Charlo and was accused by the champion of faking the injury.

Charlo took to Twitter Tuesday morning to defend himself, posting several photos of his broken hand, as well as a medical certificate detailing the injury.

“I hope Charlo presents medical evidence to support that the injury he mentions is real for the Tim Tszyu fight,” Castaño said. With him you never know.

Alongside the photos, Charlo wrote: ’37 fights never had to postpone shit. I will never back down or walk away from any man. I am King of 154. This is not a mental health issue, this is not a sling you can buy at a drugstore like Castaño did. I’m going to bounce back and give my fans two fights this year. Pay attention.

Charlo will need two months in a cast before he can start thinking about rehab, so Tszyu could be eyeing a title fight in June or July.

The Australian has already been out of the ring for nine months, so he will now look for a replacement fight in the meantime.

Tszyu’s manager, Glen Jennings, posted a statement on social media on Monday confirming that the undefeated fighter will remain in the US until he finds a new opponent.

‘Just a quick update on where to go from here, as Charlo’s injury postponed the undisputed title on January 28. Team Tszyu will continue in the USA camp while Matt Rose and I are working to find a replacement fight for Tim to keep him busy,” he said.

Everyone knows Tim can’t just sit around waiting, so we’re exploring all options for a fight as soon as possible. Tim is disappointed, but still focused on what comes next.

When the fight with Charlo is rescheduled, Tszyu (pictured) will attempt to become the first Australian boxer in the 18-year-old four-belt era to become undisputed world champion.

“He’s a fighter, he wants to fight, so waiting for Charlo to recover is not an option…until then, training continues in the United States.”

I will do my best to keep you posted as we get closer to a working result. Tim will be ready for Charlo once he is cleared for undisputed and Tim will be even more determined to bring all 4 belts home.

The 28-year-old boxer with a career record of 21-0 is trying to emulate his father Kostya to become a unified boxing world champion.