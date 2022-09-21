Woodchipper murder trial: Sharon Graham claims ex Bruce Saunders left everything to her

Shortly after Bruce Saunders was found in a wood chipper, Sharon Graham tried to claim she was still in a relationship with her ex-partner “because of insurance,” a court has told.

Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, pleaded not guilty to murder after Mr Saunders, 54, died while working on a property north of Brisbane in November 2017.

Graham is accused of asking Roser and another man, Peter Koenig, to kill Mr. Saunders and make it look like an accident to claim her ex-partner’s $750,000 life insurance policy.

The jury was shown police videos on Wednesday of Mr Saunders’ legs sticking out of the chipper on the Goomboorian site near Gympie after he cut trees with Roser and Koenig.

Friend Kim Simpson told the Brisbane Supreme Court that Graham had split up with Mr Saunders but had moved back to his home in Nambour, where he lived in separate bedrooms.

She said Graham called her “weeping hysterically” and told her that “one of the boys fell into the shredder.”

A “week or two” later, Graham asked Ms Simpson to write a letter to her lawyer after previously saying Mr Saunders had “left everything to her,” the court heard.

“She asked me if I could write a letter to her attorney stating that she and Bruce were in a relationship at the time of his death…because of insurance,” Mrs. Simpson told the jury.

When asked if she had written the letter, Mrs. Simpson replied, “No, because it wasn’t true.”

Graham is accused of being in a ‘love square’ with Roser, Koenig and Mr Saunders, plotting the latter’s murder for months.

Graham’s friend Leonie Whyte said Koenig and Roser had told her Saunders’ death was an accident.

“They did say that Bruce was messing around with something on the machine and he wasn’t very careful that day,” she told the court.

However, a neighbor said Graham told him that Mr Saunders was out of balance reaching for his cell phone and fell into the shredder.

“She said… they just found some clothes… and not much else,” Stanley Cook told the jury.

Graham told another friend in text exchanges shown in court that Mr Saunders had sent her messages before his phone fell into the wood chipper and that he may have died trying to retrieve it.

‘Can’t talk, I’m devastated. Bruce passed away. He was texting me when his phone must have fallen into the wood mulcher and he had to go grab it,” Graham’s text to a friend said.

“Police said it was a tragic accident… cried all night. I am devo.’

Another neighbor said Koenig often stayed at Nambour’s residence and gave a “detailed account” of the death.

Anthony Eyndhoven said Koenig had told him he last saw Mr Saunders feed a branch into the chipper, but when he turned his back to him, he heard the machine ‘make another noise’.

Koenig said he turned off the chipper but didn’t see Mr Saunders until he “walked around the back and saw legs coming out.”

Mr Eyndhoven said Koenig also told him that the chipper owner “had a lot to answer for” because the safety switch had been disconnected.

Other neighbors told the court that after Mr Saunders’ death there were regular parties at Nambour’s residence.

They said people “came and went,” including Graham in her late ex-partner’s car and “things being removed from the house.”

“The (partying) started after he died and went on for several weeks…certainly until Christmas (2017),” said neighbor Colleen Paice.

Ten days after Mr. Saunders’ funeral, Graham texted a friend, “We’re going to the Yandina Hotel…AMAZING BAND….WOOHOO.”

The trial for Judge Martin Burns continues.