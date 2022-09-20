Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh to face Thailand in opener on October 1; India versus Pakistan on October 7
Hosts and defending champions Bangladesh will kick off the 2022 Women’s T20 Asia Cup against Thailand on October 1, with India taking on Sri Lanka in the second match of the day, in Sylhet on October 1, Jay Shah, the president of the ACC, announced on Twitter on Tuesday . The semi-finals will be played on 13 October, with the title match scheduled for 15 October. Pakistan will open their campaign against Malaysia on October 2.
This is also the longest running women’s Asia Cup with seven teams – India, the most successful team in the competition’s history, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and the UAE apart from hosts Bangladesh – participating in it. All matches will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, with the first match starting at 9.00 and the other at 13.30 local time.
No women’s international matches have been held in the country since Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in October 2018. Asia Cup 2022 will also be the first time since the 2014 T20 World Cup that Sylhet will host any women’s international match.