Woman sprays cop in face with Mortein after chroming, stealing spree

A woman sprayed a policeman in the face with a can of insecticide after going on a nine-day chrome-plating and theft spree, a court has been told.

Holly Rachel Inglis-Selby, 21, sprayed the officer with Mortein, which she had inhaled at the United Service Station in West End, Townsville, on May 19.

A Townsville court heard how Inglis-Selby’s chroming addiction took over her life in 2020.

Both her parents had died when she was six and she had been prescribed anti-depressants in 2013, the court was told.

Inglis-Selby was checked into the Monte Carlo Motor Inn in Townsville on May 10 after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, she refused to isolate herself and instead went on a nine-day crime spree across Townsville’s suburbs.

Inglis-Selby stole cans of deodorant, bug spray and other items from two Woolworths supermarkets and two petrol stations, Townsville Bulletin reported.

On May 12, she broke into the Mobil Service Station in Aitkenvale and stole food and vapes.

Earlier that day she was caught on CCTV stealing several cans of deodorant from a Night Owl store in Douglas.

Between May 14 and 16, Inglis-Selby was found chrome in car parks and toilets at Stockland Shopping Centre, Fairfield Central Shopping Centre, Hermit Park Shopping Center and Willows Shopping Centre.

On May 19, Inglis-Selby was contacted by police following reports that she was ‘inhaling bug spray and creating a nuisance’ at the United Service Station in the West End.

When the officer tried to take her can of Mortein, Inglis-Selby sprayed him in the face.

“Which caused him pain and alarm – knowing it contained poison – difficulty breathing, coughing and initial blurred vision,” police prosecutor Felicity Nalder told the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Ms Nalder said Inglis-Selby had a “problem with volatile substance abuse” and “complete disregard for public safety and isolation rules”.

The court also heard that Inglis-Selby’s chrome became chronic in 2020 and although she sought therapy, she was put off by the cost.

The court was also told she had served 123 days in custody and had a limited criminal history.

Inglis-Selby’s defense lawyer Marie Christian said her client now had ‘a clear head’ for the first time in years and asked for probation so she could continue her recovery.

“My client admits that chroming had taken over her life… (and) this was a rapid decline in her physical and mental health given the number of charges in such a short time frame,” she said.

Young Brooke Ryan was found dead at home in Broken Hill in February after a suspected heart attack while chrome-plating

Inglis-Selby was sentenced to four months in prison and released on parole due to time served.

She must undergo supervised rehabilitation.

Chroming addiction has been a growing and sometimes fatal problem across Australia.

In February this year, 16-year-old Brooke Ryan, who turned to inhaling aerosols as she battled anxiety, was found dead at her home in Broken Hill on the border between New South Wales and South Australia after a suspected heart attack.

Brooke, a talented athlete and bright student, was found face down with a can of deodorant and a tea towel under her by her mother.

Calls to the NSW Poisons Information Center about inhalant abuse almost doubled between 2017 and 2020.

From 2010 to 2017, there were 50 to 60 inquiries about inhalants each year, but in 2018 this increased to 75, in 2019 to 96 and in 2020 to 107.