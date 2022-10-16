Woman films herself getting a matching TATTOO with man on their first date
Woman Goes Viral After Filming Herself And A Man Get Matching Tattoos On Their FIRST DATE After Meeting On Tinder – Getting Other People To Admit They Did The Same
- Australian woman got a tattoo on her first date with a man she met on Tinder
- She posted a video of the unusual first date on TikTok, where it went viral
- The tattoo appeared to have the date next to a series of concentric triangles
Normally, a tattoo represents something deep or meaningful, but for one woman, it was the perfect way to mark a first date.
TikTok user lil.allyway filmed how she got a matching tattoo on her first date with a man she met on Tinder – and after they shared a clip online, some other people revealed that they’d done the same.
The Australian woman showed off multiple parts of the date, including a walk on the beach and playing pool at a bar, as well as getting inked.
Captioning the video, she wrote, “This is your cue to do this because it’s good for the plot.”
A woman from Australia decided to get a matching tattoo with a man on their first date
The man, who wore a dark T-shirt and shorts, had his tattoo of concentric triangles on his forearm, while the woman placed hers on the back of her neck.
She added: “Me and my Tinder match decided to get tattoos for our first date.”
The woman revealed that she didn’t even know what the design of the tattoo would be until she arrived at the salon.
The woman also showed the couple going for a walk on the beach before eating
The clip, which has been viewed more than 439,000 times online, also showed them playing pool in a bar
Footage in the video shows the moment the tattoo on the back of her neck was inked.
Meanwhile, her Tinder date got his body modification on the inside of his forearm.
The clip is immensely popular and has been viewed no less than 439,000 times on TikTok.
Many viewers of the video left positive comments on the clip, with some saying they also wanted ink to commemorate a first date.
Many viewers of the video left positive comments on the clip, some saying they wanted to do the same, and others revealing that they had already done so.
One wrote: ‘I want to do this on a first date.’
Another added: “Every love story ends forever or heartbreak, worth the gamble.”
Meanwhile, another revealed they’d done the same, saying in the comment section, “I did this for a first date, no regrets, it’s an EXCELLENT STORY.”
Another commenter added: ‘Did this with my boyfriend. We have been together for 4 years now and are expecting our first child.’
