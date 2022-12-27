Woman and boyfriend who lured ex-lover into shootout found guilty of attempted murder

A couple who conspired to shoot a man in a terrifying “honey trap” attack have been found guilty of attempted murder.

The victim, now 25, was shot and left with life-changing injuries after Daniel Gaudin, 23, and Shannon Rule, 22, launched their attack in broad daylight in Morden, southeast From london.

The couple traveled by train from Waltham Forest after Rule, who had been in a relationship with both men, arranged a face-to-face meeting.

Rule, from Chingford, was convicted last week of attempted murder following a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Gaudin, of Waltham Cross, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder at an earlier hearing.

Daniel Gaudin, 25, (pictured) pleaded guilty to attempted murder after shooting dead his girlfriend’s ex-lover in Morden, south-east London, earlier this year.

Gaudin was joined by 22-year-old Shannon Rule (above), who had been in a relationship with both men and arranged the face-to-face meeting that quickly turned violent.

Rule had been in a relationship with both men, who did not know each other, before the terrifying shooting.

Gaudin, 23, noticed the other man and sent him a series of threatening text messages, prompting the victim to agree to the meeting in which she hoped she could defuse the situation by meeting Rule alone.

Eyewitnesses were terrified after seeing the incident unfold.

Police responded to the location on Central Road on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 22, where they found the victim with life-changing injuries.

He was rushed to hospital and requires ongoing treatment to this day after the attack.

Gaudin and Rule fled the scene immediately after the shooting, but their escape route led them back to the crime scene, where they were promptly arrested by firearms officers.

After being detained and interviewed, Rule denied knowing that Gaudin had a weapon or intended to shoot the victim.

But his lies soon unraveled after officers discovered text messages he had sent to the victim warning him of Gaudin’s intentions and the fact that he was armed before the shooting.

Gaudin and Rule are due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on January 19, 2023.

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace, the officer who led the investigation, said: “Our most important thoughts are with the young man whose life was changed in an instant after a shocking and utterly unnecessary act of senseless violence, born out of jealousy and insecurity. of Gaudin”.

He had no idea what would happen that day and the terrible injuries he sustained will mean he will need assistance for the rest of his life. I hope that the convictions we have seen today afford him and his family some comfort.

‘Gaudin and Rule will now pay the price for their ruthless and calculated attack with their freedom.

“There is no place for violence on our streets and anyone involved in such violence can be sure that the Met will stop at nothing to bring offenders to justice.”