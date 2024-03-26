Wife, 35, dies when her husband flies 100 feet off the road while ‘driving drunk’ and slams their car into an Arizona lake

A woman died after her husband allegedly drove drunk into a lake.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Arizona and saw 35-year-old Megan Maiorana lose her life.

The car she was traveling in crashed into a lake inside the Canta Mia gated community in Goodyear, and her husband of nine years, Anthony Maiorana, 35, was allegedly the one behind the wheel.

Police say he crashed into a concrete culvert before flying about 100 feet and falling into the body of water. The car eventually sank, but Anthony was able to get out. His beloved was not so lucky.

Court documents show that once arrested, Anthony told officers that the couple had been at a baseball game, where he had only had “two beers.”

Detectives say they discovered he had been driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, adding that they believe speed also played a role in the crash.

“A dive team responded to the scene and was able to confirm that there was another occupant in the vehicle who had died,” police said in a statement.

Divers later recovered Megan’s body, still strapped to her seat, Maricopa County deputies said.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After the incident, Anthony was hospitalized and later taken into custody at the Maricopa County Jail, the bulletin revealed.

Witnesses who saw the accident (and its immediate aftermath) told investigators that first, Anthony somehow managed to get out of the vehicle before it sank.

Once outside, he began frantically calling his wife, they recalled, before the magnitude of the situation began to become apparent.

A 911 call was made and police soon arrived at the community of people 55 and older near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road.

Divers were then deployed to carry out a life-saving operation, but it arrived too late to make a difference.

Following the failed rescue, Anthony was hospitalized and questioned by police, investigators said, adding that they later carried out his arrest on several charges.

Police revealed that Anthony had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .234, well above the legal limit of .08.

Meanwhile, footage from the scene showed crews recovering the couple’s car from the lake, all while the supply chain manager was still buckled into her seatbelt.

Court documents claim Anthony had bloodshot eyes and stumbled while getting onto a stretcher before being taken to hospital, prompting them to test his blood alcohol levels.

Police also wrote that he admitted to drinking two beers and that the couple had been at a party at the retirement community with his wife just before they crashed.

Court documents say he hit the sidewalk several times before traveling the 100 feet, sliding across the sidewalk and grass.

As the car “slid and spin,” cops wrote in their charging documents, Anthony allegedly hit a reinforced concrete culvert, causing the car to go airborne and crash into the lake.

Police wrote that the couple had been at a party at the retirement community with his wife just before the crash and that they lived just a few miles away.

The extent of Anthony’s injuries was not specified, but it was confirmed that he had been detained in the Maricopa County Jail on several charges. Since then he has been under house arrest.

Court records further state that both witnesses and officers attempted to remove Megan from the vehicle before it was completely submerged, but were unsuccessful, prompting Anthony to call for help. Police eventually pronounced her dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing

The impact of the culvert was felt on the front passenger side of the vehicle, officials said, but they did not specify whether Megan died as a result of the accident or drowning.

The extent of Anthony’s injuries was not specified, but it was confirmed that he had been detained in the Maricopa County Jail on several charges.

These include extreme DUI, manslaughter, reckless driving, and many other DUI-related charges. He was then placed on a $150,000 secured appearance bond, before being placed under house arrest.

The couple lived a few miles from where the accident occurred and moved about three and a half years ago, neighbors said. Fox 10 Phoenix.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the station that the Marioranas were “adventurous” and “outdoorsy” and were “just a young, dynamic couple.”

Court records further state that both witnesses and officers attempted to remove Megan from the vehicle before it was completely submerged, but were unsuccessful, prompting Anthony to call for help.

The neighbor, who allegedly witnessed the accident, recalled the man’s behavior: ‘He was very distraught at the scene. He was very upset.’

During his house arrest, Anthony will have to undergo regular breath testing and monitoring, police confirmed Tuesday. He is also not allowed to drive a car.

The couple had been married for nine years. Police are still investigating the case.