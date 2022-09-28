Woman, 22, dies by suicide after struggling with Lyme disease for ‘years’: disease ‘hijacked her’

A 22-year-old woman has died by suicide after suffering from Lyme disease for ‘years’.

Amelie Champagne, of Montreal, Canada, “decided to free herself from the agony” after the disease “essentially hijacked her,” her father, Alain Champagne, wrote in a heartbreaking letter. LinkedIn posted last week.

According to her father, a CEO of a retirement home company, the 22-year-old suffered from “numerous physical symptoms” for years, but did not know what was wrong with her.

She was finally diagnosed with Lyme disease in June, but despite the “recent treatments,” her father wrote that it “severely affected her brain.”

A Silent Struggle: What Is Lyme Disease And How Many People Affect It? Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through a tick bite

Symptoms include fever, body aches, headache, fatigue, and rash, often in the form of a dandruff

If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system — potentially leading to stiffness and even loss of muscle use in the face, as well as arthritis and joint pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, nerve pain, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord

About 14 percent of the world’s population has had Lyme disease. About 30,000 cases are reported in the US each year

A 2021 study found that ‘individuals with Lyme’ [disease] had higher rates of mental health disorder and suicide attempts compared to those without Lyme [disease]’ Source: BMJ Global Health and AJP.PsychiatryOnline.org

“It is with the heavy heart (and still in shock) that I share the tragic news that our beloved Amelie committed suicide last Sunday,” Alain wrote.

“We witnessed how challenging life had become for her in coping with the developing symptoms of Lyme disease.

“Despite recent treatments, the disease had progressed far beyond the numerous physical symptoms and was now seriously affecting her brain.

“Over time, Lyme essentially hijacked her… She was so brave during this ordeal [but] she decided to free herself from the agony.

“We are confident that she is now at peace and that her mind shines bright on the large number of people she touched during her short stay with us.”

Alain described his daughter as “engaged, empathetic, lively and funny,” explaining that she “persevered” despite her struggles.

Before her death, she worked at a center for disabled children and volunteered at a homeless shelter.

“For those who have had the chance to cross her path, Amelie has left a lasting impression through her endearing and empathetic personality,” he gushed.

“She was always the lively/funny friend and member of our family. The resilience and continued optimism she displayed in coping with the ever-increasing symptoms was and remains my main inspiration.’

He concluded by adding that he, along with Amelie’s mother, Joanne, her younger brother, Mathieu, and her boyfriend, Nic, were all “leaning on each other” during this “painful” time.

“Despite the fact that every breath and moment at this stage is painful, in her honor we will try to continue living our lives at the same height as hers,” he said.

He added that he, along with Amelie’s mother, Joanne (left), her brother, Mathieu, and her boyfriend, Nic (right), were all “leaning on each other” during this “painful” time.

“We have a long road ahead (each day)… We hope that the Amelie is now able to guide and support us.

We will love you forever and cherish every memory of our great time together. You made us all better people. It is now up to us to take up the challenge,” he concluded

Many celebrities have spoken out about suffering from the disease, including Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, Alec Baldwin, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, and Kelly Osbourne.

AJP.PsychiatryOnline.org conducted a study last year and reported that ‘individuals with Lyme’ [disease] had higher rates of mental health disorder and suicide attempts compared to those without Lyme [disease].’

“While absolute population risk is low, clinicians should be aware of potential psychiatric consequences of this global disease,” it added.