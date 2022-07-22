Woman, 21, who was raped by Indonesian Carnival Cruise crew member is awarded $10.2 million

A female passenger has been awarded $10.2 million in a Miami federal court after she was forced into a closet and raped by a Carnival Cruise crew member.

Her attacker, Fredy Anggara, was never even arrested for the attack that took place on December 2, 2018.

The woman, who was 21 at the time of the attack, was traveling on the Carnival Miracle boat when she was sexually assaulted.

A jury in the District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled that Carnival was liable for damages to the plaintiff for false imprisonment and rape by Anggara.

Court records show that Carnival was also not found negligent and that Angara did not intentionally inflict emotional distress on the woman named Jane Doe.

Doe, of Washington, filed a complaint against Carnival Cruise Line in November 2019, nearly a year after the incident occurred.

In the complaint, Anggara, from Indonesia, was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, as the incident occurred on the last night of the cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line has said it will appeal the jury’s decision to award the woman $10.2 million after she was raped by a crew member aboard the ship.

Footage released during the discovery shows Anggara following Jane Doe on the ship’s deck before forcing her into a storage locker and raping her

After dining with a friend and two other passengers, Doe, who was on her first cruise, reportedly became very intoxicated according to her attorney Daniel Courtney.

Court documents show that Doe also slipped and hit her head on the ship’s pool deck shortly before meeting Anggara, who was 27 at the time of the attack.

She went up a stairwell, where Anggara followed her and lured her to a maintenance locker where he raped her while keeping the door locked.

He unlocked the door after the incident, as Doe ran to her room before being followed by her attacker who asked her to let him into her room.

She refused, was allowed access to her room and burst into tears when she told her friend what had happened before they reported what had happened.

Doe then began to hyperventilate but managed to locate other Carnival Cruise employees to report the incident.

Staff aboard the ship took her to the medical facility where she was treated with a rape kit and given medication to combat any illnesses she might have been exposed to during the attack.

Court documents claim she was subsequently subjected to “humiliation” for being forced to pass among other passengers wearing only a t-shirt for not being given clean clothes.

After the incident, Anggara told Carnival in a written statement that Doe chose to go into the closet and engage in sexual relations with him.

Carnival Cruise Line claims that the incident between Doe and Anggara was consensual and confirmed that they intend to appeal the court’s decision.

They added that Anggara was immediately fired because the company has a zero-tolerance policy for crew members who have a relationship with a guest.

Daniel Courtney, who represents Jane Doe, said he was “grateful” that his client was able to experience a fair trial. She was on her first cruise trip with a friend and their family when she was attacked

Court documents allege that after seeking medical attention, Jane Doe was subjected to ‘humiliation’ and forced to pass among other passengers wearing only a t-shirt for not being given clean clothes

Daniel Courtney, who represents Jane Doe, said: CNN“I am so grateful that my client was able to experience a smooth, orderly and fair trial, despite Carnival’s efforts to poison the jury with inappropriate comments during the proceedings.

“We fully expect Carnival to please as they have never done the right thing when it comes to my brave client.”

Courtney added that Anggara was not arrested after the incident took place and it is unclear where he is currently.

Prior to the trial, the court ruled that Doe had already proved that she had demanded false imprisonment.

In an opinion, the court ruled, “There is no evidence the jury could rely on to dismiss Doe’s undisputed recollection that Mr. Anggara at one point in the closet didn’t let her leave the closet after she wanted to.

‘For that period, the claim of the plaintiff for wrongful imprisonment has been established by law.’