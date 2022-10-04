Wollongong crash: Boy, 12, Wayne Russell died, TikTok trend ‘creeping while you sleeping’

<!–

The young boy who died at a friend’s home under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning has been identified as 12-year-old Wayne Russell – as police investigate links to a terrifying new TikTok craze.

Half an hour before he was lost at home, a black Holden Barina crashed into a traffic light at Towradgi, in Wollongong, south of Sydney, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

When the police attended the scene of the accident, they found that no one was in the wrecked car.

30 minutes later, around 2am, emergency services were called to a home in Balgownie in response to reports that the 12-year-old had significant injuries. He was transferred to Wollongong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating whether Wayne’s death was related to a dangerous TikTok trend called ‘crawling while you sleep’ – where young Australians film themselves committing serious crimes, including stealing cars and speeding.

Witnesses told Daily Telegraph they heard a noise reminiscent of a ‘bomb exploding’ when the collision took place just after 1pm. 01.30 Tuesday.

Police found the Barina wrapped around the telephone pole, but the driver and passenger doors were all open and no one was inside.

Around 3km away, emergency services rushed to the home in Balgownie but were unable to save Wayne from his serious injuries.

NSW Police Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan confirmed they are investigating whether the crash was linked to the TikTok craze.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have content on social media covering the incidents that happened this morning to come forward,” he said.

‘We are investigating all lines of inquiry and the social media line will also be investigated.’

A crime scene was also established at the intersection with specialists from the Accident Investigation Unit examining the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the accident or how the child was injured to contact police.

The trend sees young Australian TikTok users filming themselves committing crimes including burglary, burglary and speeding in stolen cars.

Using the hashtag #creepingwhileyousleeping, young people brazenly display their illegal behavior through the platform.

A Gold Coast couple recently saw a group of young thieves break into their home while filming themselves during the social media craze.

“You could tell they were on their phones filming it the whole time,” Sue Geary told A Current Affair.

‘I got up and could hear running and I got up and I could see four thieves running upstairs.’