Wolf spider’s hunting rate may peak at 85 degrees

Schizocosa saltatrix, a species of wolf spider native to North America. Credit: Stella Uiterwaal



Since the mid-20th century, ecologists have been studying how prey availability affects the rate at which predators kill and consume it. Depending on the animals and ecosystem, predators tend to consume more prey as more of it becomes available, but often only to a point above which that level of consumption levels off.

With temperatures rising across much of the world, ecologists are also eager to understand how global warming may affect predator-prey dynamics that have evolved over thousands of years. Because rising temperatures speed up the metabolism that fuels movement, which in turn encourages predator-prey encounters, many ecologists have predicted that prey consumption will increase more or less along with temperature. But recent research suggests that the relationship between warming and hunting may have a threshold of its own, with consumption instead peaking and falling when ecosystems exceed certain temperatures.

John DeLong, Stella Uiterwaal and Alondra Magallanes of Nebraska investigated the problem with the help of Schizocosa saltatrix, a type of wolf spider, and the small flies, or mosquitoes, commonly eaten by those spiders.

The trio began collecting 60 wolf spiders and about 620 mosquitoes from Cedar Point Biological Station, a Husker research site near Ogallala. The team placed each spider in a petri dish containing between three and 20 mosquitoes. Each Petri dish sat atop a heating pad set to one of four settings: room temperature (72 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit), low (80 to 85 degrees), medium (86 to 90 degrees), or high (91 to 97 degrees). After 30 minutes, the team counted the number of mosquitoes killed and eaten by each spider.

Rather than escalating indefinitely, the wolf spiders’ mosquito consumption peaked at about 85 degrees Fahrenheit — about the highest imaginable temperature the nocturnal species would be accustomed to hunting. If that phenomenon also extends to other predatory species, global warming could potentially increase foraging among nocturnal predators, while slowing it down between species that hunt during the day, the researchers said.

The current study is published in Ecology climate change. More observational studies could help identify which of the many possible causes is responsible for the threshold found in the study, the team said. Understanding how quickly consumption increases along with warming, and the temperatures at which it peaks in different species, should also enable researchers to better predict the ecological impacts of climate change.

Provided by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

