Woke mob slams Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday for casting black actors as bullies

An awakened crowd has labeled Tim Burton’s hit Netflix Addams Family reboot Wednesday as racist for casting black actors as bullies and as a pro-Pilgrim theme park owner.

The show — which has racked up a record 341.2 million viewer hours, beating Stranger Things — stars Latina actress Jenna Ortega and black actors Joy Sunday and Iman Marson as bullies.

Marson’s character, Lucas Walker, is also notably the son of the corrupt mayor who owns Pilgrim World, a museum and theme park honoring settlers.

The images sparked a frenzy on social media, with claims that the show is racist for starring black actors as villains.

A Twitter user named Jack wrote, “Tim Burton is finally casting black people and making them pilgrim villains. you can’t tell me that human beings aren’t insufferable and racist in real life.’

Another Twitter handle using Luffyslover said she was happy that the show starred a Latina, but condemned the depiction of the black characters.

“Don’t get me wrong… I love Jenna Ortega and her playing Wednesday, but one thing I hate about this show is that they made ALL black people on this show horrible people,” the disgruntled Twitter user wrote. “How did Netflix see nothing wrong with this? I hate Tim Burton’s racist self.”

A Twitter user with the handle Shinyfluff echoed the criticism, tweeting, “Why is the black girl at Wednesday’s school an aggressive bully? hmmm tim burton is a known racist…..no surprises there…..’

Another Twitter user named Zoinks said they wouldn’t even give the show a chance because of Burton.

“Was excited for Wednesday’s Adams show until I found out Tim Burton directed it :/ we can’t just have nice things, racists always have to put their dirty little hands in everything.”

Not everyone was so convinced that having black bullies on the show made it racist, with many of the characters themselves not changing throughout the series.

The claims against Burton (pictured at the show’s world premiere) stem from the director’s previous criticism of forcing diversity on sets

Tim Burton’s representative, Mike Smith, dismissed accusations of racism as ludicrous

“I’m not forwarding such a silly request for comment to Tim,” Simpson told the New York Post when asking for commentary from the iconic director.

The social media backlash stemmed from Burton’s previous comments about on-screen diversity, where the director said he didn’t want to force inclusivity on his sets.

Samuel L. Jackson had suggested in 2016 that he was the first black lead in one of Burton’s films when he starred in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Before Jackson, black voice actor Ken Page played Oogie Boogey in the 1993 classic, A Nightmare Before Christmas.

However, others on social media noted that the black characters become more than just bullies and that the show still stars white people as the main villains.

Twitter user Erin noted this criticism of the argument, asking if the backlash only came from people who watched the first few episodes.

“They all have redemption arcs,” Erin wrote of the bullies. ‘Didn’t they watch everything???? I’m really confused because they had the best character development of the entire cast, including Wednesday.”

Like many others on Twitter, Sydney Watson noted that while the two main bullies were black, “the three main opponents are white.”

Colin Davis, another Twitter user, echoed the criticism and summed it all up by writing, “The African American actress and actor they are complaining about actually has a great storyline and the main villain in the series is a white teenager, white plant. lover, and a white old pilgrim.

“What’s wrong with people, it’s not all about race!”