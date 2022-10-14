WhatsNew2Day
Wizards vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Washington Wizards (1-2) play against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Madison Square Garden

Playtime: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Washington Wizards 0, New York Knicks 0 (7:30 PM ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

Last hoops of the preseason.
tip off pic.twitter.com/iNohNJhXag19:22

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks can only hold two of the following players:
Jalen Harris, DaQuan Jeffries, Svi Mykhailuk, Ryan Arcidiacono, James Akinjo.
Guess Arcidiacono gets a spot.
However, Thibodeau would not say:
“Once we’re through (pre-season) we’ll think about all those things.” – 7:14 pm

Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Chase Hughes @Chase HughesNBCS

Wizards announce starters vs. NYK to: Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Gafford
That could be the opening night of the lineup with Porzingis instead of Gafford at C. – 19:07

Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

First 5️ of The Garden.
Tap @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/iBMDM1EwPH7:00 pm

Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

3️⃣ @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/SxOPyz2WQV6:43 pm

Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

Deni Avdija (left groin injury), Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain), Vernon Carey Jr. (concussion protocol) and Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain) are out tonight vs. New York. – 6:38 pm

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Deni Avdija (left groin injury) are both OUT tonight for the Wizards’ final preseason game, in NYK.
Bradley Beal, who said he had strep throat this week and missed the last 2 games of the preseason, will play, but maybe not at full minutes. – 18:04

Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

Madison Square Garden
#DCaboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/klyS3Psq7d17:58

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Same starters for Knicks tonight in their preseason finale: RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. – 5:53 pm

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters, per Thibs:
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson- 5:53 pm

Wizards vs Knicks Play by play highlights and reactions
BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Pini Gershon criticized Washington Wizards for abusing Deni Avdija in their system pic.twitter.com/mUdTDe02ac17:52

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Quentin Grimes (left foot pain) is playing tonight, says Tom Thibodeau. – 5:49 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Quentin Grimes is available tonight for his preseason debut – 5:49 PM

Steve Popper @Steve Popper

Waiting for the official word from Thibodeau, but expect Grimes to play tonight’s final game of the Knicks preseason. – 5:45 p.m.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

PMers: The commanders continued to attack heavily in Chicago on Thursday. But when Carson Wentz threw his weight around with a huge block, it helped Washington land a much-needed win. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3TqX5Q917:36

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“Now that I’m older and smarter and understand what happened then, it certainly could have been different.”
Ahead of NYK-WAS, Kristaps Porzingis talks about Knicks and praises the new PG Jalen Brunson: sny.tv/articles/knick…17:21

Mike Vorkunov @Mike Vorkunov

Sam Erith becomes the new Senior VP of Player Performance for the Knicks. Erith had been the head of sports science at Manchester City. @David_Ornstein reported earlier this week that he would be leaving City for MSG during the World Cup break in November. – 4.40 pm

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

I appreciate the Knicks quoting newspaper prices pic.twitter.com/UDKjKpBiqc3:57 pm

Fred Katz @FredKatz

James Akinjo signed an Exhibition 10 contract with the Knicks, league sources say. The roster is now at 20. Akinjo will move to the G League after the preseason. – 15:54

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks announce they have recruited security guard James Akinjo. Akinjo would be the 20th player on the roster, which is the maximum amount teams can carry in the preseason. – 15:51

Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

Light work this morning pic.twitter.com/MlftZCzeN92:15 pm

Scott Agness @Scott Agness

Opening night for the Pacers, October 19 against the Wizards, will be a golden opportunity.
Here’s the t-shirt: pic.twitter.com/TDKMTvpSYY2.12 pm

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kristaps Porzingis looks back on his time with the Knicks, the tension and regret nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…2.12 pm

Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

that is #DCFamily for you
@Marcin Gortat joins @Chris Miller for this episode of Off the Bench, hosted by @AlibabaGroup1:30 PM

