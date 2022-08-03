Windsor Castle ‘intruder’: Who was the last person jailed under the 1842 Treason Act?

The man who allegedly broke into Windsor Castle with a crossbow on Christmas Day has been charged under a Victorian-era treason bill, last used over 40 years ago and with a fascinating history.

Prosecutions are very rare under the Treason Act of 1842, making it an offense to attack the Queen, or have a firearm or assault weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or disturb the peace.

The law was last used in 1981 when Marcus Sarjeant was sentenced to five years in prison under section two after firing blank shots at the Queen as she drove through The Mall in London during the Trooping the Color parade.

Sarjeant, who was 17 at the time, was tackled by a soldier and the police before being arrested and charged – and although the Queen had to control her horse Burmese during the attack, she went ahead with the ceremony.

The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious Treason Act of 1351 was William Joyce, also known as Lord Haw-Haw, a fascist adherent who collaborated with Germany during World War II.

Joyce was captured by the British Army towards the end of the war in May 1945 and hanged in Wandsworth Prison in South London in January 1946, also making him the last person in Britain to be executed for treason.

The Treason Act was introduced by Queen Victoria after two men shot at her in 1842. John Francis aimed at Victoria but did not fire as she drove a carriage through The Mall.

The monarch went out again the next day to lure her would-be assassin, who this time fired a shot before being arrested by plainclothes police officers.

Shortly after, John William Bean fired a pistol at Victoria, but it was only loaded with paper and tobacco.

Prince Albert thought the death penalty was too harsh for the bungling gunmen, so he encouraged parliament to pass a law to suit minor crimes against the monarch – such as intending to raise the alarm or injure – and a new, less serious violation.

It is extremely rare for charges to be filed under the Act of 1842.

But Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton, has been charged under it after he was accused of climbing the castle wall to injure or alarm the Queen as she brandished the weapon.

The Queen stayed at Windsor Castle for Christmas last year instead of spending the festive period as usual at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

At lunch she was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

It was her first Christmas without her late husband, Prince Philip, and that day a tribute to him was broadcast in the monarch’s emotional Christmas address to the nation.

Scotland Yard said Chail had been charged with an offense under section two of the Treason Act 1842.

This is ‘firing or aiming firearms, or throwing or using offensive objects or weapons, with the intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty’.

The Crown Prosecution Service added that he had been charged with “being near the person of the Queen, intentionally producing a charged crossbow with the intent of using it to injure Her Majesty’s person”.

Chail has also been charged with murder threats under section 16 of the Offenses Against the Person Act 1861 and possession of an assault weapon under section one of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953.

The incident allegedly involved Chail also brought back memories of a break-in at Buckingham Palace in 1982.

On that occasion, 31-year-old painter and decorator Michael Fagan entered the Queen’s private quarters at Buckingham Palace as she lay in bed before police arrested him – but he was not charged for the incident.

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter-terrorism division, said last night: ‘The CPS has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswat Singh Chail with crimes after he was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021. carrying a crossbow.

“This decision was made following an investigation conducted by Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Mr. Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats of murder, possession of an assault weapon and an offense under the Treason Act of 1842.”

Chail is in custody and will appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 17.