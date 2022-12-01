Windows 11 making you wait ages for files to copy? There’s a fix for that

Windows 11 users who have been experiencing an issue where large files copy very slowly will be happy to hear that Microsoft has now resolved the issue.

This issue affects Windows 11 22H2 and note that the fix is ​​present in the newly released preview build 25252. In other words, those testing the operating system can now access the fix to run it and ensure make sure everything works correctly.

Obviously it will eventually come through to the release version of Windows 11. Just like that Beeping computer (opens in new tab) reports, Ned Pyle, Microsoft’s chief program manager in the Windows Server engineering group, informed us, “The final fix for the Windows 11 22H2 production machine will come in regular monthly cumulative update via Windows Update once validated in Insider builds .”

Performance is significantly reduced when copying larger files – which simply means that it takes much longer to copy them than it should, and some reports say it may even take twice as long – starts “when copying larger files from a remote computer to a Windows 11 computer or when copying files to a local drive,” Pyle explained.

Pyle added that PCs on home networks or small offices were less likely to encounter this bug, but it’s still possible, clarifying that: “You’re more likely to experience this issue when copying files to Windows 11, version 22H2 from a network share via Server Message Block (SMB), but local file copying may also be affected.

Analysis: We hope it won’t be long before the fix is ​​fully released

Clearly, this resolution is more than welcome, as copying large files can be a painful enough waste of time without having to tap your fingers on the desk twice as long as usual.

That said, it’s still in testing right now, so that won’t help those using the release version of Windows 11. When will the fix actually come to PCs in the real world? That’s a tricky one, because of course it depends on how testing goes.

What we do know, however, is that it won’t be there this month, as the December cumulative update has already been pushed out (in preview) and thus is too close to the horizon (it will be in less than two weeks now). What we can hope for is a smooth path with testing resources. We’ll see this remedy bundled with the Windows 11 January update, which will be released on January 10 – which isn’t that far away.

We could wait even longer if of course testers discover some clunkiness with the fix, or even other unforeseen issues introduced elsewhere (it wouldn’t be the first time a patch for a problem caused another bug, as we’ve done ). all seen in the past when Microsoft plays bug whack-a-mole).

Microsoft has been busy fixing a slew of frustrating issues that have been affecting some parts of the Windows 11 user base in recent times. That includes an annoying bug that caused stuttering when playing games and a seriously thorny gremlin that half-broke some printers, not to mention a glitch that slowed down the CPU.

Windows 11 is slowly but surely becoming a smoother experience in that regard, although in an ideal world we wouldn’t see so many major bugs in the first place.