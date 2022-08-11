Wind turbines almost twice size of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to be built off coast of Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dozens of huge wind turbines over 100 meters in length could soon be spotted off the coast of some of Australia’s most picturesque spots.

The turbines will fly 260 meters into the air, towering over the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge, which is 135 meters above sea level.

Six offshore wind turbine projects have been proposed, including off the coast of Victoria’s Gippsland region, Bass Strait, the NSW Hunter and Illawarra regions, and near Perth and Bunbury in WA.

Federal Energy Secretary Chris Bowen announced the plans earlier this month, adding that Australia needed to catch up with other continents by using offshore wind farms.

“We are way behind the game — way behind the rest of the world — in producing wind for our coastline,” he said.

Dozens of huge wind turbines could soon be seen off the coast of Australia

From 2030, an estimated 8,000 jobs will be created as a result of the wind farms.

The Gippsland waters will be the first zone where the turbines will be installed with the Star of the South project.

The nearest turbine in the zone would be just 7 km from the sea.

That project would be one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world, with 200 proposed turbines that will provide up to 20 percent of Victoria’s energy.

It is currently in the midst of a 60-day consultation period.

The proposed turbines for the Illawarra and Hunter regions are likely to be visible from shore on clear days.

The turbines will fly 260 meters into the air, towering over the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge, which is 135 meters above sea level, with each blade more than 100 meters long.

Mr Bowen said a range of issues should be discussed with stakeholders, including those fishing in the areas proposed for the turbines.

“There will be questions, there will be legitimate concerns and there will be problems to be solved with communities,” he said.

‘Just one revolution of one offshore wind turbine produces as much energy as an average solar installation on the roof generates in one day.’

The projects will be Australia’s first offshore wind turbines.

The federal government hopes the offshore turbines will be an important step towards Australia meeting its target of net zero emissions by 2050.