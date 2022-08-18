William Shatner seen leaving hair transplant clinic in LA

He celebrated his 91st birthday earlier this year, but William Shatner proves you’re never too old to invest in your looks.

The Star Trek legend appeared to be treating himself this week to a minor makeover at his regular hair transplant clinic in the San Fernando Valley.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show Canadian actor visiting Denise Johnson Originals, a well-reviewed hair replacement center in Encino, California, on Monday afternoon.

Online, the clinic shows how it ‘specializes in custom hairpiece creation, hairpiece repair, free hairpiece advice and much more’.

The Star Trek legend, whose apparent hair loss has been a big talking point among fans for years, was previously spotted at the clinic last March.

Speculation about Shatner’s mane — or lack thereof — has sparked rumors over the years, including claims that he previously wore a $25,000 hairpiece.

Shatner, who reportedly started losing his hair early in his career, was seen with visible holes in his hair in late 2020, about six months before he was first photographed visiting the clinic.

The actor’s hair appeared thin and thin, with his scalp exposed, during a 2008 outing in LA

The permanent procedure, which can cost between $4,000 and $15,000, involves taking hair follicles from where the hair is fullest and thickest — usually the back of the head — and placing them in the thinning areas of the scalp.

The transplanted hair then stimulates growth in the balding areas and eventually falls out before new hair takes its place.

The TV star, who rose to worldwide fame as Captain Kirk in the classic Sci-fi series and last year became the oldest person to go to space, reportedly started losing his hair early in his career.

The non-year-old, who was married four times and split with most recent husband Elizabeth in 2020, was casually dressed for the outing in a purple shirt, black jeans and sneakers.

Speculation about his mane has been a big talking point among fans for years, with published reports claiming he previously paid around $25,000 for a hairpiece and in 2008 the actor denied wearing a toupee.

Shatner’s hair even became an online celebrity over the years, with several web pages and blogs, such as Shatner’s Toupeedevoted to chatting about his locks—or lack thereof.

In his 2009 autobiography, Shatner even joked about the buzz around his hair: “[W]During my lifetime I have seen science make an extraordinary entrance in solving life’s most complex questions, but after all this time I admit that I am very happy that there are some things that will remain a mystery forever. For example, am I wearing a toupee?’

Most recently, he attributed his healthy physique and youthful appearance to his love of horseback riding and dog walking.

“I certainly don’t jump out of bed like when I was younger,” he told an interviewer.

He added: “But what gets me out of bed is my two Dobermans and my horses. I will feed the dogs around 7am and then stack them in my car for the half hour drive to the stables.

“The hotter it gets here in California, the sooner I go. I bring a bottle of water with me because hydration is so important as you get older.

“On the way, I go to a drive-in cafe and order a large iced green tea and a twice-toasted sandwich. In the arena I let the dogs run around while I prepare my horse.’

Star Trek was canceled in 1969, but a devoted following of Trekkies kept the series in popular culture until the first movie in 1979.

In the hit sci-fi series, Captain Kirk’s hair texture seemed to change over the years. Pictured: Shatner in 1968 and 1989

The Canadian actor became the oldest person to travel to space at the age of 90 last October

The series inspired generations of fans and had an undeniable impact on Shatner’s life and career.

In October, Shatner became the oldest person to enter space when he flew into the atmosphere in one of Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft.

The Amazon founder has credited Star Trek with fueling his interest in space travel.

Shatner, whose decades-long career includes The Defenders, TJ Hooker and Boston Legal along with the original Star Trek series and movies, initially wanted to be part of the Bezos launch last July, the first with passengers, but ended months later.