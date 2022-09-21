Will The Bachelor go the way of Batgirl? Fears Channel 10 dating show will be scrapped entirely

It is rumored that Channel 10 has bumped The Bachelors from its 2022 programming slate to make way for The Real Love Boat.

If The Bachelors is postponed to next year, some viewers fear it could lead to a worrying scenario where the new season will not air at all. (Pictured from left to right: the new Bachelors, Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli)

Batgirl, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was scrapped after test audiences panned the film and David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was forced to cancel the film because he wants to save the company $3 billion.

The filmmakers don’t have access to footage, and the studio can permanently lock up or even destroy the footage to prove to the IRS that they won’t benefit from it in the future, which would insure their tax write-off.

It remains to be seen whether Channel 10, which is owned by US media giant Paramount Global, will make a similar decision with The Bachelors.

The series, which has completed filming on the Gold Coast, could suffer a similar fate to the superhero film Batgirl, which was shelved after poor test screenings despite Warner Bros. Discovery cost $90 million to make. (Pictured: actress Leslie Grace as Batgirl)

Only one fan on a popular forum committed to the dating franchise said they wouldn’t be surprised if the new season never aired.

The network would “might write off the whole thing,” they speculated.

A TV insider said it would be a ‘huge deal’ for Channel 10 to drop the season entirely, and it would only happen if there was ‘insurance that could recoup the money’.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the network for comment last week but received no response.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Channel 10 had made the difficult decision to postpone the tenth season of The Bachelor until next year.

“I don’t see them running reality dating shows in a row and there are only 10 viewing weeks left… they’d rather hold onto it and give it the publicity it needs.”

Both the suitors and the contestants can now regain access to their social media accounts, having been removed by the network.

Top executives Thomas Malucelli, Jed McIntosh and Felix Von Hofe have also been cleared to resume social media posting with new guidelines.

“Ten has called for the show to be postponed to early 2023 so they can focus on promoting The Real Love Boat,” a well-placed source revealed. (Pictured: stars of The Real Love Boat)

Cast members must keep their accounts private and not allowed to accept new followers – including the girls from the show.

They have also been reminded not to post spoilers and to ‘be careful who you’re in the picture with’.

Several contestants vying for the hearts of Felix, Thomas and Jed are not happy that the show is being postponed to 2023. (Pictured: participants of The Bachelors)

“The show was filmed four months ago and the cast was not able to return to social media until three months after the last broadcast,” they said.

“Some hoped to be bona fide influencers by now.”

Channel 10 is expected to make an announcement about the series during the network’s upfronts presentation next month.