Wild moment a tradie rams into a parked car at a Coles car park

Footage has surfaced of an irate trader unleashing an expletive-filled diatribe at shocked bystanders shortly after plowing into a parked car in a busy supermarket car park.

A stunned bystander filmed his confrontation with the motorist in a Coles car park in Hampton in southeastern Melbourne last Friday.

The footage, which has gone viral on TikTok, begins with a man erratically driving a red Honda Civic as he crashes into a parked silver car while trying to park in a pedestrian crossing at the supermarket.

Several shoppers watch in horror.

“Gee, mate, that’s pretty close to your car,” a man shouts to another bystander.

The father of two decides to confront the erratic driver.

“You just hit that car, buddy,” he explained.

The remark provokes a fiery reaction from the tattooed driver, who wears an orange hi-vis vest.

“F*** off dog!” cried the motorist.

The bystander replied, “Buddy, you can’t drive.”

The clip ends with the motorist backing into another parked car before driving off towards Bluff Road.

There is a noticeable dent on the driver’s door, while eagle-eyed viewers noticed the wing mirror on the front passenger door already hanging before the crash.

Victorian Police have confirmed they are aware of the road accident.

No arrests or charges have been made so far.

The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and generated thousands of comments.

Many viewers praised the bystander’s bold action to confront the driver.

“Oh mate, you really tried, you did a great job here, it can’t be easy to confront someone like that, my hats off to you,” one said.

The bystander replied, “If you’re a 40-year-old boomer like me with two kids, you don’t want to confront people like this anymore.”

Some viewers suggested that he should not have confronted the driver.

Best not to confront. Just dial 000. He’s not listening. Good job getting video,” one commented.

Others wondered why the bystander was filming.

“Why does someone happen to be filming a parking lot?” asked one.

Local residents also weighed in on the online debate.

“That parking lot is a nightmare at the best of times, but only with this guy driving around”

Some saw the funny side.

“It’s the fault of the other cars, he was wearing high visibility and was clearly visible,” one woman joked.

Another added, “At least he’s wearing the safety vest… Safety first!”

Police are calling for witnesses or have more footage of the incident or the car to contact Crime Stoppers.