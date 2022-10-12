Wild bees are active in woodland treetops, research shows

An example site high in the canopy, credit University of East Anglia. Credit: University of East Anglia



According to new research from the University of East Anglia, wild bees may be just as happy visiting the forest’s high canopy as they are the flowers on the ground.

The shady interior of forests is generally considered a poor habitat for sun-loving bees.

But a new study published in Insect Conservation and Diversity today reveals that a diverse community of wild bees is active high above the shade – among the branches and foliage of the trees in the sunlit canopy.

The team says forest canopies may play a more important role in bee conservation than previously thought, with nectar and pollen-rich sycamore trees proving particularly attractive to bees.

dr. Richard Davies, of UEA’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “Wild bees are an important contributor to crop pollination, but to thrive in agricultural landscapes they also need non-crop habitats to provide nesting sites and flowers to feed on.” Shady forest areas are often considered a poor foraging area for bees, but so far the activity of bees in the sunlit canopy has hardly been studied.”

Lead researcher Guthrie Allen, also from UEA’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “We wanted to learn more about the canopy’s potential to support wild bee communities.”

The team surveyed bee communities in 15 forest areas in a Norfolk agricultural landscape in late spring. They examined the levels of bee activity in four habitats: in the canopy (up to 20 meters in height) and understory of both forest interiors and exposed forest edges.

Allen said: “We found that a diverse community of wild bees is active in the forest canopy – by which we mean high up among the branches and leaves of the trees. Activity levels were particularly high near flowering plane trees. We also found that bee communities differ between the canopy and the lower layer – the vegetation layer that grows close to the forest floor.

“And we were surprised to find that most bee species were just as abundant in the understories of forest interiors as they were on the sun-exposed edges adjacent to farmland. Our findings show that wild bees have the potential to exploit the abundant sources of nectar and pollen available in forest canopies Nectar-producing trees, such as plane trees, are likely an important food source for many bee species, while some may even collect pollen from wind-pollinated trees, such as oaks.

“Our findings also demonstrate the potential for the underlayment of managed forests to support bee communities. Further research is needed to understand why communities differ between the canopy and the undergrowth, but overall our work suggests that forests play a greater role in supporting farming communities than previously thought,” he concluded.

