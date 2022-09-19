Why Promoting Your Live Auctions Online Is a Great Idea

If you’re looking to host a fundraiser that will not only raise money for your nonprofit organisation but also engage your donors, look no further than hosting an auction. Auctions are perfect for generating financial support whilst giving guests an unforgettable experience that they’ll associate with your work long term.

However, even though you already have the perfect fundraiser in mind or the perfect plan, you still need a good marketing strategy to get people to actually attend your event. And that’s where promoting your event on online platforms comes in handy.

Here are reasons why promoting your live auction online is a great idea:

You’ll Reach a Wider Audience

By promoting your auction online, you’ll be able to reach potential donors who might not have otherwise heard about your event. Using social media, email and other online channels to market your auction helps you cast a wider net and reach people who might not be familiar with your organisation but would be interested in supporting your cause.

Whilst it’s easy for some non-profits to run their own event, engaging with live auctioneers to conduct the actual auction often leads to a more successful event. This is because these professionals have a strong understanding of all types of audiences.

You Can Create a Sense of Urgency

Promoting your auction online can create a sense of urgency and excitement around the event, which will encourage people to donate. By using countdown timers, social media posts and email blasts leading up to the auction, you can generate buzz and get people excited about supporting your organisation.

A text-to-give option, for example, allows your audience to give right then and there without having to wait until the event.

You Can Accept Online Bids

Online bidding is a convenient way for potential donors to support your organisation from anywhere in the world. Some people find it a hassle to drive for hours, especially if it means sitting in traffic for hours to attend an event.

Moreover, online auctions provide the luxury of bidding with just a few clicks, which can result in more bids and more money raised for your organisation. No matter where your potential customers are, whether at the home, office or at a sporting tournament, they can easily support your cause.

You Can Increase Your Brand Awareness

These days, technology has made it possible to live-stream your auction so that even more people can tune in and see what’s going on. This is a great way to increase brand awareness for your organisation, as well as reach potential donors who might not have heard of you before. Brand awareness is essential because it is the foundation of eventually obtaining customers.

When you use social media platforms to live-stream your event, you can give people a taste of what your organisation is all about and what you’re working towards. If people know your brand, they are more likely to trust your future goals and objectives. You will not only raise funds but also establish a base of potential supporters.

You Can Maximise Your Fundraising Potential

The fundraising techniques you use will be essential to your success both immediately and over time. Although there are many marketing strategies you can use to promote your auction, online platforms provide you with a unique opportunity to maximise your marketing efforts and increase your chances of success.

One way of promoting your event online is to run sophisticated advertisements. This means that you have to target audiences from different walks of life. For example, if you’re raising money for a children’s hospital, you might want to target parents with young children. You can do this by running ads on parenting websites or social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Another option is to optimise mobile fundraising. Mobile devices are now a necessary part of everyday life and can be used to do everything from checking the news to ordering a pizza. You can use this to your advantage by optimising your website to be mobile-friendly.

Most people who are visiting your website want to see your content on their mobile devices. Hence, every page of your website must be optimised for convenience. For instance, your donors might want to know more about your cause, so optimising your information page for easy navigation can make a difference.

Furthermore, the donation page must have easy fill-out buttons so that people can donate without any issues. You don’t want your donors to encounter any problems when they are trying to support your organisation.

You Can Keep the Momentum Going Even After the Event

Even after live auctions are over, you can keep the momentum going by posting pictures and videos online. You can also send out thank-you letters to all the people who supported your organisation.

This is a great way to show your donors that you appreciate their support and that you are still working hard to achieve your goals. You can also use this opportunity to update them on your progress and let them know how their donations have helped. Doing so will help to build a strong relationship with your donors and keep them engaged with your organisation.

Marketing your event online is a great way to reach more people and maximise your fundraising potential. By using technology to your advantage, you can increase brand awareness, reach potential donors and keep the momentum going even after your event is over. So if you’re looking for ways to make your next auction a success, consider using online platforms to market your event. It could be the key to achieving your fundraising goals.