Why ‘Nosferatu’ Remains the Haunting Vampire Horror That Will Never Die

The modern horror movie landscape is in a fantastic place. Plenty of filmmakers give a crack at the genre, whether they’re newcomers or seasoned veterans. Not only that, countless movies are constantly being released within the genre, be it theatrical, via streaming or more specifically via the favorite streaming service Shudder. Today we have slashers, ghost stories, lofty horror, aquatic horror, period horror, zombies, horror movies that are stylish, horror movies that are minimalist and much more, all coming out multiple times a week. It’s a fun, rewarding time to be a fan. And while horror is still as nightmarish as it ever has been, new entries rarely match the mood of any particular early foray into the genre. That’s right, from 2022, FW Murnau‘s original classic vampire story nosferatu is 100 years old and to this day still delivers a more haunting world than most directors dare today. Through the lens of the German Expressionist movement, FW Murnau brought to the world a vampire film that will never die, one that continues to haunt and inspire filmmakers to this day.

‘Nosferatu’ was born from German Expressionism

During the early 20th century, a cinematic movement known as German Expressionism took place. This movement was propelled by several directors who innovated the cinematic language through groundbreaking, stylish films. Robert Wiene manufactured The cabinet of Dr. Caligaria, Fritz Lang sent us to the future with Metropolis, and FW Murnau brought Count Orlock (Max Schreck) to the big screen with nosferatu. This cinematic movement was intended to create eerie, unrealistic, dreamy worlds through distorted and painted landscapes, exaggerated lights and shadows, and absurd architectural designs. Movies that implemented this style were rarely cheerful. The movement flourished with dark, psychological films that aimed to cool their audiences. This is where Murnau comes in and ramps up the perfect level of this style to deliver the first truly great vampire movie.

While most would argue that The cabinet of Dr. Caligaria is the definitive experience in German Expressionism, nosferatu is the film that ended up finding the scariest dose of its trademarks. Caligaria is a fever dream, a cinematic madness of epic proportions that takes the movement’s tropes to eleven. It’s a visual feast that rarely slacks the eyes, but almost never scares or scares you. This isn’t a knock on the film at all, it just shows where Murnau’s picture really came to play. nosferatu rides a fantastic line between reality and twisted fantasy like no other, and while it’s hard to argue that the film has something truly nightmare to shock audiences, the chilling atmosphere is undeniable. Much of the film is shot as if it were based on reality. Villages look as you might imagine at the time, the Transylvanian inn that runs our run, Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim), visits at the beginning of the film seem normal, but once we get to Count Orlok’s castle, the footage of the film starts to get a little strange.

Everything about Orlok’s castle feels creepy and otherworldly

Orlok’s domain is a crumbling castle covered in painted shadows and slightly exaggerated architecture. No, it doesn’t have the sharp geometry of Caligaris architecture, but everything about the vampire’s house feels creepy and otherworldly. Murnau even presents many of our villain’s scenes in dark, claustrophobic vignettes that make the story feel like an inescapable nightmare – a fantastic touch. In addition, Murnau’s way of building suspense through long, static shots set the stage for the way many horror filmmakers film today. The image of Orlock slowly creeping through a shadowy doorway and heading straight for the camera would be replicated in countless films over the next century. Plus, ghostly glimpses of Count Orlock’s ghostly complexion beaming from deep within the shadows may seem obvious today, but to the public in 1922, it was nightmare-inducing. The movie was a total game-changer, a unique marvel in movie making. It’s a shame that so many movies are missing these days Nosferatus approach to strengthening our surrounding elements. Sure, filmmakers love Tim Burton create hyper-realities, but rarely does one of these worlds feel as immersive as Murnau’s due to his mastery of balancing reality and fantasy.

‘Nosferatu’s silences are crazy in the best way’

The film also takes advantage of its silent limitations. Whenever Hutter tries to move quietly through Orlock’s castle or stalk the vampire sailors aboard their own ship, the lack of a soundtrack makes for an insanely unnatural silence – crazy in the best possible way. You feel like you’re with Orlock’s victims, doing your best to be quiet and sneaking around him every chance you get. It creates a paranoid tone that, once you feel it, never goes away. This point is given Nosferatus favor may seem a bit false considering the movie was made during the silent era, but these are the circumstances the filmmakers were given, and they wisely used them to their advantage.

Max Schreck’s performance as Count Orlock is timeless

Yes, FW Murnau is the master behind nosferatu, but the movie wouldn’t be what it is without Max Schreck’s lead role as Count Orlock. Like many actors of his day, Schreck can step into over-the-top territory. His monster makeup is about as creepy as you can get, eyes often wander from his head and expressions are incredibly animated. While the silent actor conveys a cartoonish vampire in his expressions for much of the film’s duration, the rest of his body movements remain surprisingly reserved. Aside from the fantastic make-up, Orlock’s wiry frame and slow, creaky movements make for a visually terrifying character. FW Murnau is the power that makes nosferatu really great, but Max Schreck is the reason we keep returning to Transylvania to this day.

As time went on, nosferatu has refused to die. Not even the family of Bram Stokerthe author of Dracula, would manage to burn every copy of the film. Murnau’s film was an unauthorized adaptation of Stoker’s novel, so the author’s family took legal action to rid the world of the image. Against all odds, the film remained one of the greatest horror films of all time and continues to inspire filmmakers for generations to come. The novel, Dracula, has been adapted countless times on almost every medium imaginable, but the original loose adaptation only inspired one remake – Werner Herzogs Nosferatu the Vampire. This 1979 retelling is truly sinister, awkward, and about as great a remake as you could hope for. Although Herzog does not fully incorporate German Expressionist ideas into the film, his narration comes as close as possible to the atmosphere of the original film. This seems obvious considering it’s a remake, but you’d think a film as influential as the original would have more filmmakers rip off its style. Of all the people who were inspired by this movie, the author of the 21st century Robert Eggers seems to put his love for Murnau’s original classic into his work most effectively. The director even goes so far as to try to get a new remake off the ground. if The witch and The lighthouse taught us something, Eggers is the perfect man for the job, but whoever makes an effort to tackle the silent classic, none will be able to match the terrifying atmosphere of the original nosferatu.