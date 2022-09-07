Whoopi Goldberg tells racist fans to ‘get a job’ after House Of Dragons black actors were trolled

Whoopi Goldberg has criticized racist fantasy fans for casting black actors in both Game Of Thrones’ prequel House Of Dragons and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power.

House Of Dragons star Steve Toussaint has recently spoken out about being the target of racist trolls who claimed he doesn’t match author George RR Martin’s portrayal of his character in the novel the show is based on.

Meanwhile, Ismael Cruz Córdova of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power spoke out about racist trolling he has received, while his co-star Lenny Henry condemned fans who have a problem with the inclusion of black cast members.

Whoopi, 66, addressed the racist reaction to both shows, pointing out that both programs are set in fictional worlds as she spoke on US talk show The View.

The Sister Act star told trolls to “get a job,” while criticizing them for accepting “dragons and hobbits,” but not black actors being cast in the shows.

‘We would like to see as many people representing in fantasy as there are. So all of you who are in trouble because there are black hobbits… Get a job! Find work! Look for yourself because you’re focused on the wrong things,” she said.

The new Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, are both huge hits, but they don’t exist in the real world. There are no dragons, there are no hobbits, you know that.’

She added: “There are critics who say: [the shows] were too awake by adding various characters. Are you telling me that black people can’t be fake people either? Is that what you’re telling me?’

Fellow The View host Sunny Hostin joined Whoopi in condemning the racist trolls, expressing her dismay at the criticism of the HBO Game Of Thrones prequel and Amazon Prime Video’s Lord Of The Rings series.

She said, “What I find fascinating is that dragons are okay, fire-breathing dragons, and people with white hair who are born this way when they are little, and violet eyes, but the black people in them are just a bridge too. far ahead of these people.’

Their comments come after black actors in both franchises recently hit back at the nasty criticism and trolling they’ve been subjected to.

Rings of Power and the new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon both feature a more inclusive cast, but some trolls have criticized the diverse cast.

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint responded to racist trolls who claimed he doesn’t match author George RR Martin’s portrayal of his character in the novel the show is based on.

Set 172 years prior to the events of the original show, the Game of Thrones prequel series delves into the history of the iconic Targaryen House.

Created by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, the story is based on part of Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood.

In the HBO Max series, Steve, 57, plays Lord Corlys Velaryon – the leader of House Velayron, which is one of House Targaryen’s closest allies and the richest house in Westeros, and a close friend of King Viserys.

He is the captain of a ship and is described by Vulture as “the most accomplished navigator in the history of the Seven Kingdoms, who embarked on a series of famous voyages to distant lands called the Nine Voyages.”

However, some people were unhappy with Toussaint’s casting because they felt he didn’t fit Martin’s description of his character.

But Toussaint responded to the vile critics, explaining that people of “his hue” were a big part of history.

“So many people base their idea of ​​the history of this country on a few movies and stuff made in the 50s, 60s and 70s that bear no resemblance to the truth,” he said. Men’s health recently.

“Historically, people of my color and your color, we didn’t just come here in the 70s or 60s.

“There was a time when the ruler of his country, ‘the Caesar’, was an African man. There are street names that tell you that there were already people who looked like us back then, but for some reason it seems very difficult for people to swallow.

‘They are happy with a flying dragon. They are happy with white hair and violet eyes, but a rich black man? That’s out of the spotlight.’

Steve reminded people that the show isn’t exactly the same as the book, and he admitted he hadn’t even read it before playing Lord Corlys.

“George Martin sent us all signed copies of the book. I went to read it, then I thought, no. What I’m supposed to represent is what they wrote in the script,” he explained.

“They take liberties with it for dramatic purposes. So I didn’t want to read his interpretation or know what happened to my character.”

But he said he takes it all “in stride” and feels “sanguine” about the whole thing, adding that “for every toxic person, there are so many others who have been so supportive.”

And on set, he said all he felt was love and support, adding: “Even if we were doing certain scenes, supporting artists would come and go, ‘It’s great to have this representation.’

Elsewhere, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power actor, Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays a Silvan Elf named Arondir, has spoken out about racist trolls he received.

Ismael was cast as the franchise’s first ever black elf, but said he was the victim of “pure and vicious hate speech” online.

He told Esquire: ‘It is precisely for this reason that I fought so hard for this role. I felt I could carry that torch. I made sure my elf was the most Elven, the most incredible, because I knew this was coming.”

And his co-star Lenny Henry has also spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he stars as hobbit Sadoc Burrows in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

The 64-year-old actor said efforts were made to make the genre “inclusive” after the original Lord of the Rings films did not feature black characters.

In a recent interview with GQLenny said, “They have no qualms about believing in a dragon, but they do have a hard time believing that a black person could be a member of the court. Or that a black might be a hobbit or an elf.’

“Actually, storytellers can do whatever they want, because they’re storytellers. In the reinterpretation of these stories from 1000 years ago, they are not part of the canon that everyone knows, this is a reinterpretation and reweaving of the story.’