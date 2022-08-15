Whitney Port models an orange pajama set with husband Tim Rosenman and their son Sonny

Whitney Port put on a fashionable show on Sunday as she spent quality time with her husband Time Rosenman and their son.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur was dressed in an orange two-piece look with matching platform sandals when the family of three stepped out for brunch at The Oaks At Lakeside in Encino.

Her husband, a TV producer, held their five-year-old son Sonny on his shoulders as they left brunch.

Whitney, who rose to fame when she starred in The Hills with Lauren Conrad, wore her dark hair in a bun.

Her locks were neatly swept up and arranged on top of her head in an imperfect knot.

The fashionista – who was once an intern at Teen Vogue magazine – wore cat eye glasses with a print on the frame.

She skipped earrings, but wore a necklace around her neck and multiple rings on her fingers as she sipped from a plastic cup.

The mother-of-one slung a natural-colored woven handbag over her shoulder as she enjoyed time with her boys.

Tim was dressed casually in a soft blue long-sleeved shirt and salmon-colored shorts. He wore long white socks with classic Birkenstock mules.

His textured hair was in a mound of tousled curls and he rocked a full beard while carrying his son.

Sonny wore a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, green cargo shorts and black sandals for the weekend outing.

Also on Sunday, Port took to Instagram to share a new upload with her 1.5 million followers.

She took a low-angle selfie wearing stylish round sunglasses with slightly tinted lenses.

The 5ft10in beauty took the photo under a canopy of trees and wrote: ‘Refuse to let the Sunday Scaries penetrate!

‘Exciting week ahead —- photo shoot (so enthusiastic about STYLE and plan) and an exciting meeting with the team about our office renovation!!’

The media personality also posted a photo of her child wearing striped shorts with a white drawstring.

Whitney shared how she spent her time preparing for the week ahead as she continued in the caption, “To stay centered today, I’m focusing on our wellness challenge!”

Referring to her husband, she added, “Timmy and I challenged five friends. We each chose four activities that we feel good about.’

One of her list of feel-good activities was exercising, reading, and meditating. “We get one point for each of the four tasks we complete in one day,” she explained.

Whoever has the most points by the deadline WINS. You should try it with your friends! The long-term goal is to do these things without thinking so hard about it,” she encouraged her followers.

Then she teased, “Not to brag, but I’ll…I’ll kill it. ATTENTION, PEOPLE!’

The couple recently celebrated their child’s birthday with a fun party among their friends.

She shared outtakes from the celebratory party online, showing her son’s joy when he was treated to a huge birthday cake and neon balloons.

After the event, Whitney took to social media to reflect on the milestone as she wrote, “We are coming back from the chaotic birthday week and realizing we have a 5-year-old.”

In a slideshow of images, she posed next to her husband in a printed bikini top and matching skirt.

T, thank you for being my partner and helping me make it all happen! Let’s go to sleep now,” she joked.