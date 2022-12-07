White House: Congress dropping Pentagon vaccine mandate a ‘mistake’

The White House calls it a “mistake” by Congress to end the vaccine mandate for US military personnel, claiming Republicans are “fighting against the welfare” of troops.

Democrats included in the language of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) a compromise that would relieve the Pentagon of its mandate for all members of the military to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to his surrogates and aides, President Joe Biden disagrees with the move, despite GOP House Chief Kevin McCarthy claiming it was part of a bipartisan deal reached at a meeting at the White House last month.

“We continue to believe that revoking the vaccine mandate is a mistake,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed Kirby’s sentiment, almost verbatim, during her briefing later Wednesday.

“The Republicans have decided they would rather fight against the welfare of our troops and we believe that is a mistake,” she said. “Making sure our troops are prepared and ready for duty is a priority for President Biden and the vaccination requirement does just that.”

The president’s top spokesperson added, “I don’t want to prejudge the process,” when asked to comment on the provision in the NDAA.

“As you know, every year the NDAA has some provisions that we support and others that we don’t,” she said. “And what the president is going to do is he’s going to review this piece of legislation — this bill — in its entirety when that happens.”

Neither Kirby nor Jean-Pierre have indicated at their respective briefings whether President Biden will consider vetoing the $847 billion NDAA repealing the mandate.

Meanwhile, Republicans are calling for the end of mandatory vaccinations not only for military personnel to keep their jobs, but also for troops who lost their jobs due to the mandate to be reinstated and paid from the moment they were commissioned.

“We still need to focus on the people who have been laid off,” Florida Senator Rick Scott said at a news conference on Wednesday. “They must be reinstated with back wages. These people have been injured. This clearly makes no sense.’

The vaccine mandate was first issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in August 2021.

The NDAA as it stands would require the Pentagon to investigate compensation for those who faced the consequences of not getting the vaccine while the mandate was in effect.

The bill could be voted on in the House of Representatives this week.

The move is a major victory for Republicans, who have opposed mandatory vaccinations since day one, and a defeat for Biden, who imposed demands at the federal level soon after the vaccines were developed.

“That’s an incredible victory for our military men and women,” Scott cheered.

The Florida Republican was joined by GOP Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Braun of Indiana for a spending press conference, where they spent much of their time discussing the repeal of vaccine mandates for military members .

McCarthy said earlier this month that he won a bipartisan agreement to lift the mandate during a White House meeting with Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The White House confirmed at the time that Biden agreed to consider the idea, but not that he agreed to the deal.

“Leader McCarthy raised this with the president and the president told him he would consider it,” White House spokesman Olivia Dalton said, according to Reuters. “The Defense Secretary has recommended that the mandate be retained and the President supports his position. Discussions about the NDAA are ongoing.”

In August 2021, about halfway through Biden’s first year in office, it mandated that all U.S. military personnel be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Biden White House also imposed a federal vaccination requirement, meaning anyone who worked for the federal government had to show proof of immunization against COVID-19 in order to keep their position.

Thousands of troops were involuntarily separated from the army for refusing to be vaccinated and tens of thousands more lost pay or benefits for the same reason.

The must-pass NDAA currently sits at $817 billion to fund and set policy guidelines for the Pentagon next year. It is expected to be approved by the House and Senate before the holidays this month.

Lawmakers on the Armed Services Committees in both chambers of Congress want to include language in the NDAA that would allow the Department of Defense to assess the status of service members affected by the vaccine mandate.

A provision in the legislation, according to Fox, would require the Pentagon to investigate ways to compensate service members who were disciplined for refusing a coronavirus vaccine.

The White House on Monday reiterated its support for keeping the vaccine mandate.

White House National Security Council chief of communications John Kirby said: Defense Secretary Austin has been very clear that he opposes repealing that vaccine mandate, and the president actually agrees with the secretary that we need to continue to believe that all Americans, including those in the armed forces, should be vaccinated and boosted for COVID 19.”