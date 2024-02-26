Jennifer Aniston, 55, reveals her workout routine as she admits some days she does not want to exercise but she pushes herself: ‘Just gotta do it’

<!–

Jennifer Aniston has the body of a woman half her age and she shows why in a new workout video.

The Friends alum, who turned 55 earlier this month, got rid of her Monday case with her Pvolve workout routine.

Jennifer showed her fans some quick clips of her sweat session and ended the video with her collapsing at the end of her push-ups.

‘If you’re having one of THOSE Mondays, I SORRY YOU! I just have to do it!! ❤️ @pvolve,’ he captioned the video.

The Picture Perfect star wore a black tank top and gray leggings for her barefoot workout in which she balanced on one leg on an incline board.

Jennifer partnered with the New York City-based exercise method in August 2023.

According to their website, “Pvolve is a science-based method that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment to deliver results beyond a traditional workout.”

Aniston teamed up with Pvolve founder Rachel Katzman in 2021 and began incorporating low-impact movement and resistance-based equipment into her routine after injuring her back.

After spending years ‘breaking her body down,’ Aniston finally found Pvolve. “With this program you can start off soft,” the star explained. “You can restore your body.”

He said it’s an innovative method that he “instantly fell in love with.”

‘I am very proud to support our founder and the most talented coaches. “This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come,” Jennifer said.

Through low-impact movements and resistance-based equipment, Pvolve users achieve not only aesthetic results, mobility and stability, but also feel more confident and energized, he said.

A true fan, she joined Pvolve to raise awareness about the method that transformed her idea of ​​fitness, according to the press release at the time.

As we approach our lovely periods of old age, we need to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies,” he said. People in August.

Jennifer’s intense commitment to exercise is undoubtedly one of the reasons she looks so young. Pictured preparing for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Aniston looked half her age when she was at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24 in Los Angeles.

“If I had known 20 years ago, when I broke my body, we would have saved ourselves so much pain.”

“I just want more people to know about it because I think it’s really good,” the actress added.

He also shared that he likes that the show is different. ‘Our minds used to think, we have to suffer; Without pain there is no gain. It has to be an hour of training. You have to exercise three times a day. With this, you can start gently.’

‘I sweat. I sculpt. I bow. But I don’t break,’ Aniston said in her advertising campaign for the brand. “How liberating.”