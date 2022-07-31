White Dillard’s department store worker in Dallas is fired after hurling n-word at black father

A white Texas department store employee has been fired after being seen on video saying the N-word to a black man in front of his 10-year-old son.

The incident went viral after the man’s cousin posted a clip of the aftermath on Instagram on July 25.

She wrote that her cousin and his son and another adult were shopping for clothes at the NorthPark Center Dillard’s in Dallas when they asked an employee named Homer where the fitting rooms were.

The woman claims Homer pointed them to the rooms before mumbling “f**king n*****” loud enough for the boy and the other adult to hear.

The father then walked over to the employee and told Homer in a calm voice that his 10-year-old son had heard him express the slur when his cousin’s video began.

He said, ‘I want you to know it’s unacceptable, I want you to know this, and it’s unacceptable. You should not do that. You are too old. My family has frequented Dillard’s for years. I carry myself with honor. I would never despise any human being by calling them out of their name. That’s what you did. You don’t know the impact of what you’ve done to my son.”

Ultimately, the employee — who says he’s worked at Dillard’s for 20 years — claims he said it because he hurt his leg and bizarrely claims he “didn’t even know you were” before being interrupted by the dad.

“I have grace and honor, and I was raised with morals and values,” he says. ‘But I’ve lost a lot. I lost my mother. I lost my mother-in-law. I lost my sister. All last year. You don’t know what mental state the next human being might be in.’

He warns Homer that “it wouldn’t be a cop. It wouldn’t be a guard. There wouldn’t be anyone to stop me from crawling on your ass if I wanted to, you understand me?’

“So I want you to know that, think about that. Age doesn’t matter,” he continues. “Treat people with respect and morals and values. You understand that? Now I have to go home and correct my 10-year-old for not being a fucking idiot. Do not be crazy. Don’t be like Homer. Homer has no respect for my kind, or any human being.”

It’s unclear if Homer has apologized, but shortly after, Dillard tweeted that this was the end of his 20-year tenure at the store.

“The allegations against our former employee were immediately investigated, found to violate our standards and his employment with Dillard’s was immediately terminated,” the company’s Twitter account wrote.