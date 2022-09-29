When air and road travel dropped during COVID, so did air pollution levels

Environmental Science and Technology Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.2c00322″ width=”800″ height=”307″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Letters on Environmental Science and Technology (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.2c00322



During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, global road traffic and commercial flight activity declined by 50% and 60%, respectively, compared to pre-pandemic levels. In particular, during the lockdowns imposed on cities in the early months of COVID, flight activity nearly came to a halt, with a 96% decline – nearly three times the rate of flight reductions following the 9/11 attacks.

This unexpected and widespread cessation of travel provided researchers with a rare opportunity to investigate the impact of these mobility changes on air pollution, especially ultrafine particles. Now, a new study from the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) has found that the concentration of ultrafine particles has fallen by nearly 50% as a result of reduced aviation and road activity during the first few months of the pandemic.

Published in the magazine Letters on Environmental Science and Technology, the study analyzed measurements of ultrafine particles, referred to as particle number concentration (PNC), collected before and during the first year of COVID on a rooftop near Boston’s Logan International Airport. The findings showed that during the April-June 2020 state of emergency, the average PNC was 48% lower than pre-pandemic levels, corresponding to flight activity being 74% lower, highway traffic volume being 51% lower, and local traffic volume that was 39% below pre-pandemic levels.

The total air quality measurements were taken from April 2020 to June 2021 and the researchers compared them with pre-pandemic measurements from 2017 and 2018.

In June 2021, traffic volume was back to pre-COVID levels, while flight activity remained 44% lower than normal. Like traffic volume, average PNC levels were also back to normal by summer 2021, except when the location was downwind of Logan Airport.

The findings build on previous studies of PNC, which focused primarily on road traffic emissions, over much shorter time periods. The new study is the first to distinguish between aviation and automotive-related contributions to PNC over several months, providing a better understanding of the unique emissions produced by each transportation source.

Identifying and quantifying the emission sources that contribute most to air pollution in a given area or region is critical to air quality management, the researchers say.

“Urban air pollution poses a serious threat to public health, and living in neighborhoods near sources of ultrafine particles, such as major roads, trains and airports, has been shown to have increased adverse health effects,” said lead author Sean Mueller. a Ph. .D. student in the Environmental Health Department of BUSPH.

“Our work shows that while aircraft may contribute to some of the highest community-level exposures to ultrafine particles, these exposures mainly occur during specific meteorological conditions. The differences in road and flight activity patterns before and during the pandemic allowed us to understand that PNC in the community typically follows road traffic patterns – i.e. high during the typical commute rush hour and lower after midnight – but that the highest air pollution levels occur when the site is downwind of Logan Airport.”

Ultrafine particles, 800 times smaller than a human hair, are highly toxic substances that can cause inflammation in the lungs, brain and other organs. They are also not regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. About 40 million people in the US, including many in lower-income neighborhoods, live near major airports and are most affected by the health effects resulting from exposure to these pollutants.

In the absence of federal oversight, there are still policy changes that could help reduce exposure, including increasing adoption of sustainable jet fuel technology, such as low-sulphur fuel and electric motors, said lead researcher Dr. Kevin Lane, assistant professor of environmental health at BUSPH.

“The EPA believes there is currently insufficient health evidence to promulgate an air quality standard for ultrafine particles, so more research is needed to support regulatory development,” Lane said.

“While we await federal action and the development and integration of new technology to reduce exposure to air pollution, action can be taken at the local level by bringing together communities near airports, researchers and airport administrators to explore mechanisms reduce community exposure, including integrating in-home air filtration such as HEPA filters.”

First nationwide study of ultrafine particles paves the way for understanding health effects

More information:

Sean C. Mueller et al, Changes in ultrafine particle concentrations near a major airport after reduced transport activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Letters on Environmental Science and Technology (2022). Sean C. Mueller et al, Changes in ultrafine particle concentrations near a major airport after reduced transport activity during the COVID-19 pandemic,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.2c00322

Provided by Boston University

