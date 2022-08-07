What’s in the climate, tax and health care package.

Medicare could directly negotiate the price of prescription drugs, driving costs down.

For the first time, Medicare would be allowed to negotiate the price of prescription drugs with drug manufacturers, a proposal that would save the federal government billions of dollars. That would initially apply to 10 drugs, starting in 2026, and then expand to more drugs in the following years.

Opponents argue the plan would stifle innovation and the development of new treatments by slashing the profits drug companies can put into their businesses, while some liberals expressed frustration that the policy would be too slow to take hold. If passed into law, as expected, the package would be the largest expansion of federal health policy since the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

The package would limit the out-of-pocket costs seniors pay for prescription drugs to $2,000 annually, and would ensure seniors have access to free vaccines. Legislators have also included a discount if price increases exceed inflation. (Senate officials, however, said the fine could only apply to Medicare, not private insurers.)

Republicans successfully challenged the inclusion of a $35 price cap on insulin for patients with private insurance during a rapid series of amendment votes early Sunday morning, forcing its removal. But a separate proposal limiting the price of insulin to $35 a month for Medicare patients remained intact.

Comprehensive health care subsidies would be expanded.

As part of the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid bill that Democrats broke last year, lawmakers agreed to expand the grants available under the Affordable Care Act. That proposal cut premiums for nearly every American dependent on the program’s market, either by making some plans free for lower-income earners, or to provide support to higher-income earners who previously received no aid.

The package, which could pass the Senate as early as Sunday, would extend those subsidies, which now expire at the end of the year, for another three years. Democrats fear a backlash in November’s midterm elections if they cut subsidies.