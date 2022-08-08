What not to do on a date: Louanne Ward reveals one of the biggest things men do to turn women off

A matchmaker and relationship coach has shared one of the biggest things guys do on dates that are sure to scare women off.

Louanne Ward, from Perth, said that a man who talks about himself all night can show a lack of confidence and bring him into a “feminine energy.”

Instead, the dating guru said conversations should be “like a tennis match,” with everyone going back and forth.

Scroll down for video

Matchmaker and relationship coach Louanne Ward (pictured), from Perth, has revealed one of the greatest things men can do on dates that immediately put women off

Louanne said men who talk about themselves all the time trigger two “negative reflexes and reactions.”

“Talking about all your achievements and talking about possessions you own and all the things you’ve done, you have to do that to try to impress the lady,” she said.

“You feel like you’re not bringing anything else to the table, that she’s not just going to like you for you, so you’re showing a lack of confidence, and if there’s one thing that’s going to repel a woman, it’s a man who doesn’t trust you.” has.’

The dating expert said that a man who talks about himself all night can show a lack of self-confidence and put him in a “feminine energy.”

Second, a man who doesn’t let the woman talk or ask about her puts him in a ‘feminine energy’ and her in a ‘masculine energy’.

‘Feminine is talking and masculine is listening. While you’re doing all the talking, you’re pouring yourself into your feminine energy, which isn’t much of a thrill for women,” Louanne said.

Louanne said she saw a conversation on a date as a ‘tennis match’ rather than a ‘one-way street’.

“On a date guys just remember it’s supposed to be a bit like a tennis match, you skip the ball and she hits it back, it shouldn’t be a one-way street,” she said.

Earlier, Louanne, who has developed a huge following online for her dating tips and advice, revealed the five simple words singles should stop if they want to find “the one.”

Previously, Louanne, who has developed a huge following online for her dating tips and advice, revealed the five simple words singles should stop if they want to find “the one.”

The Australian dating expert and matchmaker took to Instagram to share a video explaining why both men and women should avoid saying, “I have no expectations.”

Louanne knows what makes men and women tick, but claims that eligible singles and singles inadvertently dislodge their perfect match.

Why these sayings are stopping you from finding your perfect match Louanne Ward, a dating expert from Australia, told that both men and women should avoid saying ‘I have no expectations’

She added that the five words inadvertently scare people away in the early stages of dating

The matchmaker said there are always expectations when dating like their date arriving on time looks like their photos and is who they said they are

The ‘orange flag statement’ could mean your date isn’t emotionally ready for a relationship and they’re ‘wasting your time’

‘I don’t need a man’ was the next statement that the matchmaker warned women to stop saying

She said those five words make men lose interest because dating is a game to them and finding their soulmate is their ‘price’

Although she noted that independent, confident and successful women do not need a man, they may need all the things a man can give, such as support, affection and love

The Australian dating expert and matchmaker took to Instagram to share a video explaining why both men and women should avoid saying, “I have no expectations.”

According to Louanne, the statement pushes people away and is “a bit of a lie” and an “orange flag” when dating.

She noted that the statements people make in the early stages of dating can be misinterpreted, which can create challenges in your dating life.

On Instagram, Ms Ward wondered if it’s possible for someone to date without expectations, and if there’s a “hidden meaning” that could be an “orange flag.”

“These little lies aren’t huge red flags, but they are definitely orange flags and can give you insight into where your date is emotionally and whether they’re wasting your time,” she said.

Especially with online dating, singles usually have the bare minimum expectation that their date will look like their photos, be who they say they are, and arrive on the first date on time.

‘If you hear this, it probably means, ‘I’ve been rejected so many times’ [and] I have no hope that this will work,” she said.

“You’re probably dealing with someone who is quite a tired date and who is never that nice to hang out with.”

She also warned that your date may have no intentions of wanting a relationship.

In the comments, other singles had conflicting opinions about Ms Ward’s advice.

‘We date to connect with someone! For me, that’s an expectation, otherwise you might be labeled a player,” one man wrote.

But Mrs Ward replied, “Half the joy of meeting someone new is the expectation that it might work!”

Another person said, “Depends on what stage you’re dating at. First meeting I think it would be unrealistic to expect more than having fun and being interested in getting to know each other.’

Ms Ward said: ‘I totally agree and the expectation to have fun, be treated with respect and enjoy new opportunities keeps expectations positive and realistic.’

‘UNSEXY’ MISTAKES MEN MAKE 1. Whining about an ex or other women 2. Talking about yourself all the time without asking questions 3. Make an appointment via SMS 4. Telling women it’s easier for them than for a man 5. Not putting as much effort into presenting