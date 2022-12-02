What is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Earthshot Prize gala, you ask?

It’s been hailed as Prince William’s ‘Super Bowl’ moment — and the royal family seems determined to ensure that tonight’s glitzy, eco-friendly Earthshot Prize gala is nothing short of a triumphant touchdown.

On the surface, the star-studded event has all the trappings of a glamorous Hollywood awards show, from the highly publicized build to the roster of celebrity guests including Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Rami Malek.

But while William and Kate no doubt hope the A-list audience will help bring positive attention to their event — which takes place in the shadow of Buckingham Palace racing and in the wake of Prince Harry’s awesome Netflix trailer drop. and Meghan – they also go to great lengths to ensure that no foot is left out of the gala’s eco-friendly theme.

To that end, the couple – who today amped up the hype surrounding the event by releasing a series of artsy black-and-white photos of themselves preparing for it – have taken a host of very “green” measures for the evening’s soiree, from wearing ‘recycled’ outfits on the red carpet to the use of jute decor and a recycled green carpet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hosting their glitzy, eco-friendly Earthshot Prize gala in Boston tonight — and the couple shared a glimpse of some of their last-minute preparations on Instagram today

The artful black and white photos show the Princess of Wales parading across a lit-up stage surrounded by greenery, while her husband is pictured talking to organizers

Eco-Friendly Earthshot! William and Kate go all out for the environmental gala Three acres of locally grown plants will be on display during the event – and will be donated to community organizations after the gala

Pots are ‘wrapped in jute’ to keep them as green as possible

Guests are encouraged to ‘mind their clothes’ and wear repurposed, vintage or second-hand outfits

Vegan and cruelty-free makeup is used

Catering provided is vegetarian or vegan and locally sourced

Participants walk across a ‘green carpet’, which was reused from last year’s event – and will be recycled after tonight’s gala

All lighting fixtures work on LED batteries and no petrol is used

Unavoidable flights have been registered and the CO2e impact has been calculated and settled via a ‘book & claim’ scheme using Sustainable Aviation Fuel

All talent transportation in Boston is electric/hybrid

Single-use plastics are prohibited in all parts of production

In short, the Earthshot award – and the associated TV broadcast – will be one of the greenest televised events in history.

Even before the guests arrive at the gala, they’ve been given a very green dose of eco-friendly advice and rules to follow, encouraging attendees to ‘watch their clothes’ for the occasion and opt for ensembles that can be reused , or have already been bought second-hand.

Guest travel plans have also received environmental updates: all transportation used with Boston is electric or hybrid, and all “inevitable” flights taken have been “recorded and the carbon impact calculated and weighed.”

Even William and Kate have flown to the US on a commercial British Airways flight – no doubt hoping to avoid the controversy that has plagued the Sussexes over their repeated use of private jets, despite the pair claiming to be environmentalists.

Then upon arrival at the event, guests are treated to a host of eco-responsible measures, from the plant-focused decor to the vegan and vegetarian catering options.

Instead of a red carpet where the stars walk, last year’s green carpet is reused – and then recycled.

The entrance and the event itself will feature more than three acres of plants, including New England evergreen and deciduous trees — “all native and locally grown,” explains Hannah Jones, Earthshot’s new CEO, formerly Nike’s first chief sustainability officer.

All flowers are also grown locally within a 100-mile radius of Boston’s MGM Music Hall. Most are ‘root ball’ plants wrapped in burlap to stay as green as possible and will be donated to local community organizations after the show.

BBC Studios, who host the event and won a BAFTA for last year’s show, have flown in just 10 staff from a crew of 150, hiring local firms instead.

No gas lighting is used and all fixtures are LED battery powered and charged locally in Massachusetts.

Needless to say, William and Kate need tonight’s event to run smoothly. While there was already a lot of pressure on the gala — which has been described as the prince’s “Super Bowl moment” — that weight was increased tenfold in the wake of the controversies that have overshadowed the couple’s US tour.

The event will take place at MGM Music Hall in Boston – and the pair have taken several extreme steps to ensure the gala is as environmentally friendly as possible

The star hotel is within walking distance of the venue and everyone is encouraged to use the tram or take a fleet of electric powered and hybrid taxis.

Even the makeup used is largely vegan and certified cruelty-free, while the food served to stars and crew is plant-based – and there’s a ban on single-use plastics.

Ms Jones said: ‘We are an environmental organization and will strive diligently to consider our own impact on the environment in everything we do.’

Guests at the event are encouraged to wear repurposed, vintage, or second-hand clothing — and William and Kate (seen at a red carpet event in May) are expected to follow those guidelines

“We encourage everyone coming to the awards to choose the lowest carbon impact possible. What is not, will be compensated.’

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have so far not faltered in their engagements and have remained cool, calm and composed, at least on the surface, behind the scenes, the monarchy is grappling with two major scandals, both of which unfolded during the first The couple’s American journey in eight years.

On Tuesday night, hours before William and Kate landed at Boston Logan International Airport, the Prince’s own godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, sparked a furious race when she was accused of making racist remarks against black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani , in a Buckingham Palace. event.

While William and Kate were mid-flight, their Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement condemning the ‘unacceptable’ comments made by Lady Hussey – who resigned from her role in the royal household – but the controversy has already cast a gloomy shadow about what was meant to be a “Super Bowl” moment for the Prince.

Then, on Wednesday morning — the couple’s first full day of engagement — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the trailer for their killer Netflix documentary in a move that has been described by Palace insiders as a “declaration of war.”

The teaser trailer dashed any hope that the Sussexes are willing to work for a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.

In addition to dozens of supposedly private photos from their family album, the footage includes a voiceover of Harry earnestly saying “nobody sees what goes on behind closed doors” over a black and white photo of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying. .

The film then immediately cuts to a shot that focuses on a pinched-looking William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes meekly behind them.

The message, royal sources say, is unmistakable. “I don’t see how anyone could see it as anything other than a declaration of war,” said one.