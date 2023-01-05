What is a default pension fund and should it be diversified?

Every time you start a job, you’re included in your employer’s pension plan unless you actively object.

If you agree but receive no further interest, your money will be placed in your standard or “default” mutual fund and will remain there.

Your employer’s default pension fund is chosen to accommodate the average staff member.

“It’s the equivalent of everyone getting a size medium T-shirt,” says investment expert Jason Hollands. “But of course, one size doesn’t fit all.”

ONE SIZE FITS ALL: Are you satisfied with the medium-sized t-shirt version of a pension fund?

However, the vast majority, around 90-95 percent, stick with their employer’s default fund, whether or not it really suits them.

This is likely because workers have no interest in saving for pensions, do not understand how pensions work, or are afraid to choose different funds without fully knowing what they are doing.

This is Money takes a look at where your money is going and whether you should be happy with the choice.

We also take a look at what else might be available through your pension plan if you feel like trying something more adventurous.

What’s in a default background?

Default funds tend to play it safe in investments because employers don’t want to be blamed for costly mistakes that jeopardize their staff’s pension savings.

Most of these funds are trackers, although some are actively executed to some degree.

Trackers passively match the performance of one or a selection of the world’s stock markets, and are cheap to own.

Active fund managers choose investments to outperform the market, but often underperform despite charging much more.

What are default backgrounds and what else is offered? Most people with a defined-contribution, full-risk investment pension, unlike the more secure and generous final salary pensions, simply stick with the ‘default’ fund offered by their employer when they leave. enroll. These are chosen for the workplace as a whole. But occupational pension plans offer a selection of other funds, catering to those who want more active, adventurous, niche or ethical investments, or some combination of the above.

“The default fund should be seen simply as a starting point,” says Hollands, CEO of Evelyn Partners.

‘An alternative choice might make sense depending on your own circumstances, such as your age, attitude to risk or personal preferences.

“For example, younger savers who have decades to retire and access their pension should be prepared to take more risk than someone who expects to retire in a few years.”

More adventurous funds, with greater exposure to stock markets, have historically generated much higher returns over the long term than other investments such as corporate or government bonds, he explains.

“A saver might also want to look at alternatives to the default fund if, for example, they want their pension invested ethically or in funds that exclude areas like fossil fuels.”

Should you look for other funds within your pension plan?

Defined contribution pensions take payments from both employers and employees and invest the money to provide a source of money at retirement.

Workers could end up with a better pension at retirement by diversifying investments within the ‘walled garden’ of other funds that schemes normally offer.

Previous research from Hargreaves Lansdown suggests that ditching the default fund and proactively choosing your own investments can dramatically increase your eventual retirement fund.

Hargreaves calculates that increasing investment returns by just 1 per cent each year can increase the pension fund by nearly £60,000 when a worker retires.

‘Someone who earns £28,000 and starts saving 8 per cent of their salary in a pension at age 22 and retires at 68 with a 5 per cent return on investment after charges could expect a pension of £190,961.

“If your investments grew by 6 percent each year, the pot could be £250,036,” he says.

How do you investigate the other investment funds in your pension plan?

Tips for checking the other funds in your scheme.

1. Consider how much risk you plan to take

The key point is how long you expect to invest until you retire, as this should help you think about the level of risk you should take, according to Hollands.

“The longer you’re going to be invested, the more exposure you should be prepared to have in stocks versus less volatile, lower-yielding investments like bonds.”

2. Look beyond your pension plan website

A good place to start researching is This is the Money Fund Centerbut Morningstar and Trustnet also contain a lot of detailed information about the funds, who manages them and how they have performed.

This is the guide to removing the Money jargon about the cryptic names given to funds here.

3. Diversify your investments and don’t just chase performance or whatever’s hot right now

“Diversification is important for all investors as it helps mitigate risk and increase exposure to opportunity, so look for a fund or funds that are not too focused on one particular market, such as the UK, as you should consider the world as your oyster,’ says Hollands.

‘Be careful not to take excessive risk or get carried away with whatever niche is currently in vogue, nor short-term performance.

‘In most cases, a pension is going to be a very long-term investment and none of us have a crystal ball to know for sure what the future holds.

“A widely publicized investment approach will be more robust than trying to pick a winning theme, such as investing heavily in niche areas like technology or robotics or making big bets in competitive markets like Chinese stocks.”

Should you split your money into multiple funds?

One way to diversify is to divide your pension fund among several funds, including perhaps the default fund, but there are some pitfalls.

The limited range of funds offered by pension plans means that many will be multi-asset or global and therefore carry a large element of diversification within them.

Therefore, you should check the investment strategy and holdings in case there is a lot of overlap between the ones you decide to hold.

Investment Choice: About 90-95 percent of people stick with their employer’s default fund

Hollands says that whether you should split your pot depends on how much active interest you want to take in your investments, or if you just want to save your money for the long term.

“If you decide to make your own selections, the required homework isn’t just about making your initial choices,” he says. He must be prepared to closely monitor them and check on them at least once a year in case circumstances have changed. For example, a fund manager has left or performance has declined.

‘A “basic” and “satellite” approach, where you opt for the default fund for most of your investment, but supplement it with some of your own choices, may be a sensible approach if your plan allows for such flexibility.