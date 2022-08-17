What could be causing your child’s nightmares? Expert reveals bedroom décor changes that can help

Frequent nightmares are distressing for both children and their parents, and if bad dreams are a regular occurrence for your little one, experts have revealed how the decor in their bedroom can affect their sleep.

Bed and sleep specialists at Happy Beds teamed up with Doctor of Medicine (MD) Po-Chang Hsu and interior designer and feng shui expert Deepika Adhikari to eliminate unpleasant dreams by making simple changes.

The experts revealed that changes in decor, such as swapping for a loft bed or furniture with rounded corners, could help eradicate these monsters.

Up to three-quarters of children between the ages of two and ten are afraid of the dark, and seemingly innocuous bedroom features such as bedside tables, heavy closets and poorly placed mirrors can exacerbate the problem.

Here are the six “sacred spots” that can create a tense atmosphere in your child’s bedroom and how to switch them up for a good night’s sleep.

Bed and sleep specialists at Happy Beds teamed up with Doctor of Medicine (MD) Po-Chang Hsu and interior designer and feng shui expert Deepika Adhikari to eliminate nightmares before bedtime by making simple changes, including space avoidance. under the bed, large wardrobes and mirrors at the end of the bed

The experts revealed that changes in decor, such as swapping for a loft bed or furniture with rounded corners, using blinds instead of curtains, and using low-key wallpaper and artwork could wipe out these monsters.

1. Scary place: under the bed

Tip: Choose a loft bed

The most common fear in children is monsters under the bed. But did you know that it helps to create more space under the bed?

Doctor Po-Chang Hsu explained that a loft bed or cabin bed could be just the thing to fight nightmares.

He said: ‘The height of a loft bed allows a child to feel protected and away from danger.

‘A cabin bed is recommended if the child is not yet old enough to climb into a loft bed on its own. The playful aspect creates a relaxed atmosphere, ideal for dispelling bad dreams.’

2. Scary place: the wardrobe

Tip: Switch to a half wardrobe

Closets are a common source of concern for children because of the fear of what may lie in wait.

In addition, interior designer and feng shui expert Deepika Adhikari explained that they can also contribute to negative energy in the nursery.

He said, “Large furniture and tall cabinets bring down the positive energy of small children.

“Replacing them with a smaller wardrobe, about half the size of an adult version, is ideal for promoting positive energy in a child’s room.”

3. Scary Place: Mirrors

Tip: place mirrors carefully

Kids have an overactive imagination, so having a mirror in the eyeline of their bed can increase the chances of feeling like they’ve caught a glimpse of something scary.

If there are mirrors in the nursery, place them so that they are not visible from the bed so that their imagination can run wild as they try to drift away.

4. Scary Place: Curtains

Tip: Choose blinds instead of curtains

Parents report that curtains are often a source of anxiety in the nursery. High curtains give free rein to small imaginations and conjure up images of something or someone hiding behind them. Switching to shorter half-size curtains can help, or better yet, eliminate curtain anxiety altogether by replacing them with non-threatening blinds.

In feng shui, sharp angles are called “poison arrows” and they release negative energy, which can contribute to anxiety and nightmares in children. For example, a bedside table with softer, curved lines can feel much less aggressive, leading to a more restful and relaxing night’s sleep

5. Scary Place: Bedside Table

Tip: Avoid ‘poison arrows’

In feng shui, sharp angles are called “poison arrows” and they release negative energy, which can contribute to anxiety and nightmares in children.

For positive energy, make sure there are no sharp corners pointing in the direction of the bed.

For example, a bedside table with softer, curved lines can feel much less aggressive, leading to a more restful and relaxing night’s sleep.

6. Scary Place: Wallpaper or Decor

Tip: Avoid aggressive illustrations

Your little one may love superheroes, but did you know that action-themed wallpaper, decorations or artwork could actually give them bad dreams?

Avoid anything with violent or hostile images of weapons, battle scenes or aggressive action such as fighting superheroes, ninjas or sharks.

Peaceful artwork, family photos, or children’s own framed drawings are all much calmer options that help children sleep peacefully.