‘What are the odds he outscores Haaland?’: Julian Alvarez hailed after scoring first Man City goal

Manchester City lost to Liverpool in the Community Shield, but Pep Guardiola’s side had something to do with the game when new striker Julian Alvarez scored his first goal for the club.

Alvarez hid from close range to equalize against Liverpool before Jürgen Klopp’s side won the trophy thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

All eyes were on the signings of Erling Haaland and Nunez before the match, but it was the £14 million addition from River Plate that struck first from the trio.

Julian Alvarez (right) scored his first competitive goal for Manchester City after a lengthy review

All eyes were on Erling Haaland (right) and Darwin Nunez – but it was Alvarez who struck first

On social media, a Manchester United fan raised the question of whether he would score more goals this season than £50million Man City signing Haaland and £85million Liverpool addition Nunez.

KrisDio6 wrote: ‘What is the chance that Julian Alvarez will outperform Haaland and Nunez this season? The joke is back on MUFC for ignoring Ralf Rangnick.”

One Manchester City fan wrote: ‘Forget that goal, it was common knowledge that Alvarez is the perfect CF for this City team.

“His profile suits this team better. He’s not a better striker than Haaland, but he fits this style better.’

A football supporter has raised the possibility of Alvarez scoring more goals this season than Haaland and Nunez

Alvarez had come on for Riyad Mahrez in the 58th minute and didn’t have many touches before he finally scored.

One fan wrote: ‘Two touches, one goal, Julian Alvarez, ladies and gentlemen’, while another added: ‘Julian Alvarez is the real deal this season’.

There had been a long VAR delay before the 22-year-old’s goal was finally given.

The offside flag was raised immediately after he found the back of the net – knocked out in the build-up according to Phil Foden – although replays showed the England international watching.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Good to see the delay in VAR killing the game in yet another season. The right decision-making spirit.’

Some fans didn’t understand why it took so long for a decision to be made, as one commented: ‘Back to the VAR delays’, and another wrote: ‘Obviously the goal doesn’t know what the VAR delay was about ‘.

After the goal, Alvarez went straight to manager Pep Guardiola to take instructions.

One fan wrote: ‘Pep LMAOOOO…man knew it was a goal but took Alvarez out for a chat so the cameras could be on him. Tactical genius.’

Liverpool had taken the lead in the first half via Trent Alexander-Arnold, before Alvarez equalized with 20 minutes to go.

Salah gave the Reds the lead again from the penalty spot before Nunez capped off his own impressive league debut with a goal.