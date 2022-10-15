Westfield Parramatta shopping centre death, Sydney woman dies in fall

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has died after a fall in one of Australia’s busiest shopping centres, horrifying distressed shoppers.

The incident happened inside Parramatta Westfield on Friday and is believed to have involved a woman falling from either a fourth or fifth level to the ground below.

The victim’s age is unknown, with some reports saying she was middle-aged, while others have suggested a teenager fell.

A woman has died after falling from an upper level inside a packed Westfield shopping center on Friday

Worryingly, this is not the first time someone has died at the same centre.

A woman died from a fall at the center in May 2019.