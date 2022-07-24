West Ham continue discussions over personal terms with Gianluca Scamacca after agreeing £30.5m fee

West Ham are continuing talks on personal terms after agreeing a £30.5 million fee with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian striker, 23, is set to become West Ham’s fourth signing of the summer if agreement can be reached.

Manager David Moyes was keen to move quickly as Chelsea are hesitant to release Armando Broja, who is currently being treated for an injured ankle.

West Ham have agreed a £30.5m fee for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca

David Moyes wants to strengthen his frontline after being left with few options last season

The arrival of Scamacca is likely to end West Ham’s interest in Broja unless a late loan option becomes available.

The forward has scored 16 goals in 41 appearances for Sassuolo and also enjoyed a recent loan spell with Genoa.

He would provide competition for Mikhail Antonio and end the Hammers’ protracted search for offensive reinforcements.

Moyes is also waiting to hear if Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic wants to join in after they offer £12million for the Serb.

Filip Kostic (left) could go to West Ham this transfer window on a £12m deal

Talks have progressed in recent days, but personal terms have yet to be agreed.

West Ham are also looking for a left-back as they also await a specialist’s report on the new signing of Nayef Aguerd, who suffered an ankle injury against Rangers last week amid fears he would be out for three months.

However, Moyes has confirmed there will be no hiatus, but the club is waiting for a further update.