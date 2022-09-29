West Bromwich Albion Women change their white home shorts to accommodate for their players’ periods

The move is part of a wider women’s sportswear campaign

West Bromwich Albion Women have changed the color of their playing shorts for the remainder of the 2022/23 season and beyond.

The decision to change the team’s white home shorts to navy blue was made after consulting with the team about the impracticality of wearing white while players are on their periods.

A statement posted on the club website acknowledged that “wearing white clothing during a menstrual period is an issue highlighted by women in all sports” and announced that the issue “will be fully considered” in all future kit designs.

West Brom Women’s captain Hannah George expressed her support for the decision.

“It’s great that the club is supporting our move to navy shorts. Representing the club professionally and looking good in the kit is very important to us.

“This change will help us focus on our performance without added worry or anxiety.”

The move marks the latest example of female athletes campaigning for change regarding white sportswear and menstrual cycles.

In July, activists gathered outside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to protest the Wimbledon ruling that all players, both men and women, must wear white in competition.

“These archaic rules were written by men years ago and have gotten stricter and stricter over the years.

“It’s time they were rewritten with menstruation in mind.” Gabriella Holmes, one of the co-founders of the ‘Address The Dress Code’ campaign, explains.

In July, a group of protesters called on Wimbledon organizers to lift their all-white dress code for female players who are menstruating

English star Beth Mead spoke to Nike earlier this year about the issue of white shorts in women’s sport

The issue of white shorts in women’s football has also reached the highest levels of the sport.

After Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses kicked off their victorious Euro 2022 campaign with a win over Austria earlier this year, England forward Beth Mead said she had provided kit manufacturer Nike with feedback on the impracticality of female players wearing white shorts.