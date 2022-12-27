Wendy Williams is ‘happy to be here’ as she pitches products ahead of upcoming podcast

Wendy Williams says she’s “happy to be here” after a difficult year that includes health issues, a stint in rehab, her son’s eviction and the end of her popular daytime chat show.

The 58-year-old media personality took to her Instagram on Saturday to announce the launch of a new range of products ahead of her upcoming podcast The Wendy Williams Experience.

The post included a video showing Wendy in her mansion sitting on a rather grand sofa.

Revealing: Wendy Williams says she’s “happy to be here” after a difficult year that includes health issues, a stint in rehab, her son’s eviction and the end of her popular daytime chat show.

Road to Recovery: Wendy is seen out and about in New York City in August

She said, ‘Hey! Happy Holidays! It is the winter season. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise.

I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here.’

The merchandise collection includes The Wendy Williams Experience logo hoodies, crewnecks and caps, plus pints of her catchphrases, such as “how are you?”, “excuse me” and “how dare you?”.

Big news: The 58-year-old media personality took to her Instagram on Saturday to announce the launch of a new range of products ahead of her upcoming podcast The Wendy Williams Experience.

Life Hell: The post included a video with Wendy in her mansion sitting on a pretty grand couch

She said, ‘Hey! Happy Holidays! It is the winter season. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here’

Leveraging: The merchandise collection includes The Wendy Williams Experience logo hoodies, crewnecks, and caps, plus pints of her catchphrases, like “how are you?”, “excuse me,” and “how dare you?” .

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… shop all your favorite Wendy’s gear. Click the link in the bio to buy now. Get yours today! #nyc #TisTheSeason #HappyHolidays #ShopWendyWilliams #WendyWilliams #WendyExperience #happy

The upcoming project will be Wendy’s first streaming project since The Wendy Williams Show, which ran for 14 seasons, premiered its final episode in early June.

Sherri Shepherd, who filled in for Wendy for the final season due to the star’s medical issues, took over the schedule with her own show titled simply, Sherri.

It’s unclear when The Wendy Williams Experience will finally be released on podcast platforms.

Moving forward: The upcoming project will be Wendy’s first streaming project since The Wendy Williams Show, which ran for a whopping 14 seasons, premiered its final episode in early June.

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Wendy as her her only son has been evicted from his luxurious $2 million Miami apartment and is facing a lawsuit for $70,000 in back rent that she can no longer pay for him allegedly due to medical and legal reasons.

Kevin, 22, was sued in February of this year. It came after Wendy’s health problems led to the court taking over her finances after her Wells Fargo accounts were frozen in January.

According to the US sunthe eviction lawsuit was filed in August and has a copy of Kevin Jr’s lease, which shows Wendy had paid a security deposit, other fees and a full year’s rent in advance — more than $100,000.

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Wendy as her only son, Kevin, has been evicted from his luxurious $2 million Miami apartment and faces a lawsuit for $70,000 in back rent she can no longer pay for him, allegedly due to medical and legal reasons. Pictured: Wendy and Kevin in October 2019 standing on their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

According to the US Sun, the eviction lawsuit was filed in August and has a copy of Kevin Jr’s lease, which shows Wendy had paid a security deposit, other fees, and a full year’s rent in advance — more than $100,000. . Pictured: Wendy dresses up for a photo shoot for her podcast on November 21 in New York City.

The lease started in March 2021 and ended in February of this year. After it happened, Kevin agreed to continue renting the apartment on a monthly basis.

When the lease came to an end, Wendy had some health issues that led to the court taking over her finances after her Wells Fargo accounts were frozen in January.

This was around the time the back rent started piling up. Wendy’s accounts had been frozen by Wells Fargo in January because there were concerns that she was not in her right mind.

Her bank also suspected ‘financial exploitation, insanity or undue influence’ and placed her under financial guardianship.

Wendy was released from a wellness center in October after checking in in early September after a relapse of alcohol abuse. Fans raised concerns about the star’s health early on due to her slim body and clueless exchanges of hers.

In October, after the star left the wellness center, a representative reported ME! News“Wendy is excited for the road ahead and looks forward to launching her many projects.”

Previous Marriages: Wendy was previously married to her first husband, Bertrand Girigorie, from 1994 to 1995, and to her second husband, Kevin Hunter, from 1999 until their divorce was finalized in 2019; seen in 2020 in New York

The statement continued with: “She wants to say, ‘Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I’m back and better than ever.’

Wendy was previously married to her first husband, Bertrand Girigorie, since 1994, but their divorce was finalized shortly after, in 1995.

She married once more in 1999 to Kevin Hunter, with whom she shares her 22-year-old son. The couple divorced twenty years later, in 2019, after he had a daughter with his mistress Sharina Hudson.