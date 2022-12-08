Weekend weather forecast: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane heatwave and winter chill as summer starts

Millions of Australians BAKING in punishing 48 degree west coast heatwave while others shiver and cops rain: here’s what to expect this weekend

Different story in Melbourne, with cooler temperatures with top 23 on Sat

The warmer weather continues through Saturday in SA, NSW, QLD, WA

Australia is facing another weekend of extreme weather, with one state facing scorching temperatures while the other is hit by a post-winter cold.

A heat wave is sweeping across northern parts of Australia, forcing authorities to urge residents of affected areas to take precautions.

Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said heat wave conditions would continue throughout the weekend in northern and western Australia – before worsening early next week.

“Sunday and Monday it will be 48 degrees for the regions of West Kimberley and Pilbara, the hottest parts of Australia,” he said.

‘The heat generated there is transferred to other parts of Australia.

“The heat will be drawn to parts of South Australia, New South Wales and western Queensland, but they won’t reach as high temperatures.”

People watch the heat escape at Tallebudgera Creek, Gold Coast, on Thursday morning

The Bureau’s heat wave forecast shows the expected extreme heat wave over areas of the Pilbara, Kimberley and Northern Interior in WA, large parts of northern NT and parts of northern QLD

Temperatures in the inland Pilbara town of Marble Bar have surpassed 45°C for the past four days, reaching as high as 46.2°C on Wednesday.

This was the highest temperature recorded in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere so far this season.

On Wednesday, Birdsville in Queensland hit 45.6C and Jervois in the Northern Territory reached 44.9C.

Northwest NSW, western Queensland, large parts of Western Australia and the Northern Territory will exceed 40C in some regions on Saturday.

Mr Rout said it would be dry across Australia as a whole.

“There are dangerous fire conditions for parts of South Australia,” he said.

‘The worst conditions will be on the York Peninsula and Eyre Peninsulas, and north of the Flinders Regions.

“Fire Behavior Index (FBI) is to extreme for those regions, and to catastrophic for the York Peninsula, though conditions moderate with a cool change on Sunday.”

Charts show expected rain and temperatures for the summer, with heat continuing into the new year

The FBI is a simple numerical scale that runs from 0 to 100 and beyond, with progressively higher values ​​indicating increasingly dangerous fire behavior and thus a fire hazard.

There is a similar pattern in the southern and eastern states, with warm temperatures in Adelaide on Saturday.

Despite the heat, other parts of Australia can expect a cool change on Sunday.

Adelaide will see a blistering 34C on Saturday, with a dramatic cold transition on Sunday to a top of just 21C.

Meanwhile, Victoria will be a lot cooler than the rest of the country, with Melbourne hovering around 23C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

Melbourne (pictured) continues to see a post-winter chill, topping out at 23C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday

Mount Baw Baw (pictured) is the closest ski resort to an Australian capital city, with an average of 13cm of snow on pistes

Winter lingers on in Victoria, with Australia’s lowest ski resort, Mount Baw Baw, hitting a low of -2.5C just after 7am on Thursday morning.

Sydney will be quite mild on Saturday with a high of 23C, warming up to high 20s on Sunday.

Storms and showers are possible on Saturday for southeastern Queensland, northeastern New South Wales and on Sunday for southwestern New South Wales, central Victoria, eastern Queensland and parts of South Australia.

Heat wave and fire hazard warnings are available on Weatherzone and the Bureau of Meteorology.