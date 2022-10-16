‘Wednesday’: Release Date, Trailers, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the ‘Addams Family’ Series

The Addams family and Addams Family Values are both iconic films from the early 90s. Created by cartoonist Charles Addamsthe hilariously macabre family made their debut in a one-panel comic published in The New Yorker in 1938. The Addams family is an eccentric aristocratic family obsessed with all things morbid and dark, completely oblivious to how their unique interests make outsiders extremely uncomfortable. They came to life on television screens in 1964, when the first live-action portrayal of the family aired on ABC. Since then, there have been multiple TV shows, both animated and live-action, that have featured this strange family, as well as specials such as a crossover with the Mystery Inc gang from Scooby Doo. A computer animated version of The Addams family was released in 2019 and got a sequel in 2021 called The Addams Family 2. These two most recent animated films were met with mixed reviews, but were moderate box office successes.

Although there have been many versions of it The Addams family in various media, the 1991 and 1993 films, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld have become the pioneering work used to introduce the members of the family.

The family consists of Gomez, the doting father and hopelessly romantic husband, portrayed mainly by Raul Julia in the 1991 film. He has an affinity for sword fighting, family traditions and has his signature pencil-thin mustache. Morticia is the devastatingly beautiful mother and wife of Gomez. Played by Anjelica Huston (the witches), Morticia is best known for her calm demeanor and hands-off approach to parenting. Uncle Fester, played by Christopher Lloyd (Back to the future), is best identified by its wild eyes, arched back, and pale complexion. Pugsley is the youngest son of Gomez and Morticia (until Pubert came in) Addams Family Values). Other members of the household include Lurch, the Frankenstein-esque butler played by Carel StruyckenThing, a disembodied hand, Cousin Itt, a hairy creature with a taste for 1970s sunglasses, and Grandma, Gomez’s mother, played by Margaret Alford.

That leaves one character who hasn’t been formally introduced yet: Wednesday Addams. Played by Christina Ricciathe oldest child of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Wednesday is quiet, like her mother, but has a much stronger tendency to embrace her dark side. She is constantly inventing constructs with the intention of “killing” her younger brother Pugsley and eventually newborn brother Pubert. Her lyrics are always eroded, as if discussing murder is nothing more than simple facts. One of her most memorable lines is just a simple word. In the 1993 film, Morticia introduces her to another mother, stating that: Wednesday is “at that very special age when a girl has only one thing on her mind”, to which the woman responds with “Guys?” Wednesday doesn’t miss a beat and simply replies, “Manslaughter.”

As inspiration for countless Halloween costumes, Wednesday has become a symbol for all that is good about it The Addams family. That’s why fans were so happy to find out Tim Burton and Netflix decided to collaborate on a new spin-off series called Wednesday.

Editor’s Note: This piece was updated on October 16 with final details.

What is Wednesday really about?

Produced by MGM Studios and directed by Tim Burton, this horror comedy series will focus on Wednesday as she navigates high school. She tries to develop her psychic abilities and solve a mystery that has plagued her family since birth. We last saw her on Wednesday when she was a young girl, so a jump into her early adulthood will open the door to more mildly murderous prowess and new complex relationships she’ll have to navigate.

Jenna Ortega will play the titular role of Wednesday Addams. Not only does she look good, but she shares the classic Addams family trait of loving dark and scary things. As the newest addition to the “Scream Queen” team in the latest scream movie, she has also had roles in horror movies such as Treacherous: Chapter 2 and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

In addition to the aforementioned films, she can also be seen in the Foo Fighters‘horror comedy’ Studio 666 and A24s X. If you want a taste of Ortega channeling some sulky Wednesday vibes, check out her performance as the snarky teen Ellie Alves in Season 2 of the Netflix Original Series, you.

Luis Guzman will guest-star as Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta Jones Wednesday’s mom, Morticia Addams, will play. Riki Lindhomebest known as an American singer and songwriter in the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates has been cast as Dr. Valerie Kinbott. Jamie McShane (Sons of Lawlessness) will play the role of Sheriff Donovan Galpin while Isaac Ordonez has been cast as Pugsley, Wednesday’s younger brother. Fred Armisen plays Wednesday’s uncle, Fester.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) will also appear as a main cast member known as Larissa Weems. Best of all, it was announced earlier in March 2022 that Christina Ricci would be joining the cast as a regular character. Details about her role have been kept secret, but she is supposedly playing a new character and will not be portraying an older version of her. Wednesday.

Netflix released a short teaser for the series on June 6, 2022, showing fans for the first time Jenna Ortega as the iconic character, dressed in the iconic pigtails and black wardrobe the character is known for. The first teaser trailer for Wednesday, which you can watch in the player above, was unveiled on August 17, 2022 (a Wednesday, of course), giving fans their much-anticipated first close look at Tim Burton’s take on the iconic world of the Addams Family, as well as an even closer look at Jenna Ortega’s seemingly perfect portrait of pig-tailed sociopathic teenager Wednesday Addams. We’ve seen a number of clips since then, including one showing off Wednesday’s interrogation skills, a promo clip exploring Wednesday’s origins, and a video of the titular teen mocking the Emmys. We have another trailer on September 21, which gives us a good idea of ​​Gwendoline Christie’s evil director. The latest trailer for the show, released at New York Comic-Con 2022, features Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Check it out below:

Where can I watch Wednesday?

Once released, the series will be available to stream on Netflix.

When does Wednesday come out?

Wednesday premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. So we can’t watch the series for Halloween, but it should still be nice to extend the spooky season for a while with this show.

