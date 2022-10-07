Weather CARNAGE at Bathurst sends Toyota 86 series cars spinning through the mud and muck

<!–

Wild weather caused carnage for drivers competing in the Toyota 86 Series at Bathurst on Friday, with cars spinning in several directions – and the rain also paused qualifying for V8 Supercars.

In chaotic scenes, the safety car during the Toyota 86 race was called on lap one after leader Jobe Stewart wandered.

Several other drivers behind Stewart followed suit before David Schulz hit the wall on the inside of the famous circuit in the NSW Central Tablelands.

He then left many racing enthusiasts on edge after driving back to the pits when his bonnet popped up blocking his view of other competitors.

If that wasn’t enough, on the restart several drivers aquaplaned just like Stewart, spinning in a variety of directions at breakneck speed.

The race ended early after lap five, with Zach Bates taking a hard-fought victory.

Elsewhere, Red Bull Ampol led the charge ahead of the V8 Supercars formal qualifying session as Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup navigated devilish conditions to set the fastest times in the wet.

Reigning Supercars champion van Gisbergen guided his Holden through torrential rain and a circuit covered in water to finish more than a second faster than his team boss, crossing the line in a smooth 2:30.292.

Whincup finished second fastest at 2:31.296.

Widespread rain hit the Mount Panorama track and the practice session was called early when Will Brown lost control.

The session was pure carnage. It began with a red flag brought out by Todd Hazelwood early on, then Tim Slade found the barriers.

Cam Hill lost control in the pit-entry lane and another red flag came after Macauley Jones spun off the track.

Ahead of the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday, rain is expected throughout the weekend, ensuring testing conditions for drivers in the NSW Central Tablelands

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said patrons should ‘plan accordingly’ in the face of the bad weather

V8 legend Craig Lowndes was the next driver in contention, sending the water flying at the pit lane before Brown’s crash up the mountain ended a frantic 55 minutes of action.

Ahead of the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday, rain is expected throughout the weekend.

In a statement, Supercars CEO Shane Howard said patrons should ‘plan accordingly’ in light of the bad weather.

“The Bathurst 1000, one of Australia’s premier outdoor sporting events, will go ahead as planned,” he said.

“In light of the weather forecast for the coming days, guests are encouraged to plan accordingly.

‘As always, the safety of patrons and competitors is paramount.’