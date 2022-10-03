Wealthy British expat, 82, killed after vintage Aston Martin convertible crashes into a ditch

The couple were on their way to a rally in Corsica in their vintage Aston Martin

His wife Henriette was taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition

A wealthy British expat has been killed and his wife critically injured after he crashed his vintage Aston Martin into a ditch in Italy.

David Twaites, 82, from London, who lived in the canton of Vaud in Switzerland, traveled in the convertible with a group of British and Swiss friends to Corsica for a bespoke car rally.

The expat lost control of the right-hand drive car between Albonese and Montara in Lombardy near Milan and drove it into a ditch.

His wife Henriette, 80, who is from Switzerland, fell unconscious and was airlifted to San Matteo hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The accident happened on a straight stretch of road near an entrance to a landfill.

The police and fire department were called to the scene and they tried to revive the driver, but they pronounced him dead.

The group was heading to the port of Genoa by local roads, where they would then take a ferry to Corsica, according to the local news site La Provincia Pavese.

The Via Flaminia rally sees classic car lovers cruise through the beautiful winding roads of the Mediterranean island, eating local food and drinking wine.

It was established in 2005 and describes itself as ‘the rally with a smile’ and 30 cars are allowed to enter.

The organizers say on their website: ‘Via Flaminia is a relaxed rally where the competition serves the atmosphere, winning is not an end in itself.’

The rally is relaxed and there is no time limit, and there is often a competition for last place for the drivers who spend the most time admiring the stunning scenery.

The Foreign Office told MailOnline: ‘We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Italy and are in contact with the local police.’