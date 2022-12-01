“We enjoy confrontation as groups” – Elgar’s South Africa brace is ready for a ‘feisty tour of Australia

“Bring it” is South Africa’s message to Australia as they head Down Under in search of a fourth consecutive away win against their opponents.
Dan Elgar
“Mali is one of the coaches I asked our director (Nkwe) to try and become interim. I’m glad I did well,” said Elgar. “It’s nice to have a DOC who has cricket at heart and supports his leadership which should be supported. Mali understands his role, which will be a supporting one, and he understands me as a cricketer, as a person and as a leader. Mali comes with quite a bit of experience. He’s been around for as long as I can remember.”
Maketa worked as the head coach for the Warriors franchise in the South Africa domestic circuit from 2015 to 2017, as an assistant to Ottis Gibson for the national side between 2017 and 2019, and most recently as the South African A coach. He also toured England earlier this year and has worked with most of the team members in some capacity over the past ten years. He’s one of the few consistent presences on the South African scene, who Elgar thinks they need more than anything as the test team evolves.
“The environment has changed dramatically (since 2019) but in a good way. We’ve tried to keep our core players so consistency has always been pretty stable. We’ve evolved a lot and played really good cricket in the Test Arena but we I’m still trying to aim for the consistency factor that will be key in a big series,” he said.
“Growing up as a kid, you always woke up for these Boxing Day test matches Down Under and you don’t mind losing a few hours of sleep,” Elgar said. “Now we have 16 players who are going to experience it first hand. It’s a childhood dream of mine to experience this. Playing a Boxing Day and New Year’s Test in Australia – I don’t think you get any bigger than that.” .”
