Wave sensors deployed to improve hurricane forecasts

A "chute drop" of the microSWIFT technology, pointing the device straight down, during the September 26 flight. Data from this instrument, developed by the UW Applied Physics Laboratory, will be combined with other observations to try to improve hurricane predictions around the world.



Researchers Monday dropped technology developed at the University of Washington off the coast of Florida to measure ocean waves in Hurricane Ian’s path. The test is part of a broad effort to improve predictions for these fast-moving and deadly systems.

The team, including Jacob Davis, a UW doctoral student in civil and environmental engineering, and members of the U.S. Navy’s VXS-1 Squadron deployed the devices in Hurricane Ian’s path before the hurricane made landfall. The five tools developed at UW now return data that can be viewed on this map.

The sensors built by UW are known as the Surface Wave Instrument Float with Tracking or SWIFTs. For this project, the team used a smaller version known as microSWIFTs. The sensors can float with the waves to collect detailed measurements of waves and currents at the ocean’s surface. Previous implementations have used the sensors to study waves in the changing Arctic Ocean and near potential sites for marine turbines.

The current effort in Hurricane Ian’s path aims to understand how the extremely low-pressure storm system affects the ocean and, ultimately, coastal areas.

“The goal is to understand the details of wave generation in hurricanes, which are unique in how fast they move and how strong the wind is. This causes rapid wave evolution that is not well described by current forecasting models,” said Jim Thomson, a researcher. oceanographer at the UW Applied Physics Laboratory and a UW professor of civil and environmental engineering. “The end goal is to improve predictions for when and where waves will hit the coast, including storm surge.”

Researchers emphasize that the deployment is part of a large, collective effort to improve hurricane forecasts. The microSWIFT observations at the surface of the ocean will be combined with other observations, including technologies deployed on the same flight by Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Sofar Ocean Technologies.

