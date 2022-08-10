Wales cemetery ‘smashed to pieces’ as cars and vans collide

<!–

This is the chilling moment when vans and cars collided in a crematorium in South Wales on Friday 5 August.

Armed police and a helicopter rushed to Morriston Cemetery, Swansea, after a witness who filmed the brawl, named 999.

Two people were injured in the violent clash and three were arrested by South Wales Police.

One person remains in hospital while another has been discharged, according to Wales Online.

All three suspects have been released on bail and are awaiting further investigation.

Violent screams, threatening language and screams can be heard across the footage as large vehicles tear up the graveyard.

A baby blue Fiat 500 was filmed cutting the grass and whizzing through the graveyard.

Two white cars collided head-on.

All three suspects arrested have been released on bail and police are continuing to investigate the car brawl

Deep tire tracks can still be found between rows of headstones in Swansea’s Morriston Cemetery

Friday 5 August a baby blue Fiat 500 was spotted ramming through the crematorium

Deep tire tracks can still be found in the grass between the rows of tombstones.

A witness said: ‘People smash things, tear them all around. You must come quickly. The whole cemetery is being smashed to pieces.’

It is not known why the brawl broke out.

South Wales Police Superintendent Stuart Johnson said: ‘This incident has left two people with serious injuries and although we have already made a number of arrests, I am calling on anyone with information about what happened to come forward and talk to us.

“We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, but I would like to hear from anyone who was in the graveyard at the time of the altercation who has cell phone or dashcam footage that could aid our investigation.”