Volkswagen presents its ID.7 electric sedan with a range of 435 miles

Volkswagen has taken a first look at its next electric family hatchback model, the ID.7, which will go head-to-head with Tesla’s Model 3 when it goes on sale later this year.

Unveiled in prototype form – and heavily camouflaged – at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the German car giant says the ID.7 aims to provide a range of 435 miles.

That kind of driving distance on a single charge is 61 more than the Tesla Model 3 Long Range can cover on a fully charged battery, as VW is targeting Elon Musk’s car brand.

Volkswagen’s sixth electric car is approaching: the ID.7 will be the next model in the German brand’s lineup, to be fully presented before the middle of the year.

Showcasing the car in the US this week, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said: “With the new ID.7, we are expanding our range of electric models into the upper segments.

‘The sedan will offer first-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we plan to launch by 2026. Our goal? Offer suitable products for our customers in all segments.’

Due to be sold in both sedan and estate versions, the model will be unveiled in its entirety in the second quarter of the year with order books for UK customers likely to open towards the end of 2023.

The ID.7 will be the manufacturer’s sixth all-electric ‘ID’ car and will build on its tried and tested MEB platform that underpins the previous five models.

The production-ready model should share the same dimensions as this prototype vehicle, measuring 4,940mm long, 1,859mm wide and 1,529mm high.

Its 2,969mm wheelbase is the same as the recently launched ID Buzz MPV and is longer than the two sedans in VW’s current family of internal combustion engines: the Arteon and the Passat.

Unveiled in prototype form – and heavily camouflaged – at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the German car giant says the ID.7 aims to provide a range of 435 miles.

The ID.7 is longer than the two sedans from the internal combustion engine family already in VW’s range: the Arteon and the Passat.

VW says the ID.7 is expected to have a full charge range of up to 435 miles using its largest battery pack (77kWh).

While the vehicle was revealed to show-goers in Las Vegas, Volkswagen kept mum on most of the technical details.

However, it has confirmed that it is aiming for a full charge range of up to 435 miles.

As is the case with its other ID models, it will be sold with different battery sizes, with the 435-mile claim likely going for the largest of these, which is currently a 77kWh pack.

It is expected to be sold with the option of two or four wheel drive, and there should be ‘hot’ GTX versions released as well.

Its biggest rival will be the Tesla Model 3, which is currently the best-selling electric saloon in Britain.

Tesla prices start from £48,490 for the rear-wheel drive option, which offers a range of 305 miles. The farthest distance on a full charge is achieved in the Model 3 Long Range (374 miles) and costs £57,490.

With the VW potentially beating that by 61 miles, Elon Musk is likely to see it take away sales of his most affordable electric vehicle.

Its biggest rival will be the Tesla Model 3, which is currently the best-selling electric saloon in Britain. The ‘Long Range’ version is claimed to go up to 374 miles between charges

With VW potentially increasing that driving distance on a single charge by 61 miles, Tesla boss Elon Musk (pictured) is likely to see it taking away sales of its most affordable electric vehicle.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i4, Mercedes EQE and Polestar 2 are just a few of the other competitors VW will be up against.

Production for the European market will take place at the company’s Emden factory in Germany alongside the ID.4 SUV.

The concept unveiled in the US shows the car to have a slender silhouette, as previewed by the ID.Aero concept last summer.

The concept unveiled in the US shows the car to have a lean silhouette, which should make it aerodynamically efficient, which in turn should help it achieve its cited range.

It had a drag coefficient of 0.23, which is expected to be the case for the full production version. In layman’s terms, this means it will glide through the air with ease, which should help improve your range.

Details of the car’s exterior have been hidden by busy camouflage, which is a special QR code-inspired feature that VW calls “Electroluminescent” and is made up of 40 layers of paint.

When an electrical current is sent through it, 22 separate sections of the car can light up independently to turn the vehicle into an interactive canvas. For what reason, we are not quite sure.

Details of the ID.7’s exterior have been hidden by busy camouflage, which is a special QR code-inspired feature VW calls “electroluminescent” paint that can illuminate across 22 panels.

The ID.7 will have ‘smart air vents’. These detect when the owner approaches the car on a hot day and automatically turns on the air conditioning to cool the cabin.

The infotainment touchscreen has been improved based on customer feedback, meaning drivers will be able to access temperature controls directly from the home screen.

One clever feature used on the concept car that is coming to the showroom car is its ‘Smart Air Vents’.

These can detect when the owner, holding the key, approaches the car on a hot day and automatically turn on the air conditioning to cool the cabin. You’ll also be able to do the same with the heater, heated seats and heated steering wheel on particularly cold days.

It will also feature an augmented reality head-up display as standard across the range, and the 15-inch touchscreen system has been improved thanks to customer feedback, meaning drivers will be able to access vehicle controls. temperature right from the home screen instead of having to. to navigate through the submenus.

While order books are expected to open before the end of 2023, there is no indication on pricing yet.