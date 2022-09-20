Virgil van Dijk NOT haunted by injury after missing out on Euro 2020

Virgil van Dijk is refusing to ‘focus’ on not getting injured in the run-up to the World Cup this winter despite missing Euro 2020, Holland’s last major tournament.

The Liverpool centre-back spent 10 months on the sidelines with knee ligament damage following a tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a Merseyside derby.

The serious injury ended his hopes of being involved in Euro 2020, but Van Dijk believes the injury concern means he ‘will be in trouble’.

Virgil van Dijk (centre) refuses to focus too much on fitness in the run-up to the World Cup

He spent 10 months out with ligament damage to miss Euro 2020 after a Merseyside derby challenge from Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

“I can only speak for myself and I wouldn’t worry about me,” Van Dijk told reporters ahead of Nations League games against Poland and Belgium.

‘I want to go, but being ready in my opinion is not focusing on hopefully not getting injured, it’s just continuing to play, getting fit, staying fit and getting in a good moment.’

He added: ‘If you’re thinking about this (getting injured) I think you’re going to be in trouble in my opinion.

‘It’s just match by match and that includes international football. For me it’s two games against Poland and Belgium and then it’s Brighton so that will be the focus. I’m not focusing on what happens in November.’

The Dutch centre-back missed Euro 2020 but is not worried about a potential repeat for Qatar

Van Dijk looked refreshed after missing out on Euro 2020 and embarked on another dominant season in 2021-22 as Liverpool came within a whisker of a famous quadruple.

This season has proved to be a much more difficult start for Van Dijk and the Reds, but despite two defeats already, the Dutchman is not ready to sound the alarm.

He also refuses to blame the indifferent form of the World Cup occupying the players’ minds.

“I can assure you that is certainly not the case,” he continued.

He is in good spirits with Holland now but has urged fans not to obsess over his fitness

‘We are not in the situation because of that. I understand, because of the start we had, everyone is looking for “Why?” because the difference (to last season) is too big, but I can assure you that it is definitely not one of the reasons.

‘You focus on the game at that point and that’s certainly what we’re doing.’

The Netherlands face Poland in Warsaw on September 22 before taking on Belgium in Amsterdam three days later.

They are currently top of their Nations League group with three wins from their opening four matches.