Vincent D’Onofrio in costume on Atlanta set of Marvel’s Echo… while playing Kingpin/Wilson Fisk

Vincent D’Onofrio was captured Monday in Atlanta on the set of Echo, a Marvel Studios spin-off of Hawkeye.

The 63-year-old actor was dressed in a cloud gray suit with an off-white vest and black collared shirt and black shoes as seen on the set of the production.

The Emmy-nominated star, who plays Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in the series, told… Comicbook.com that he was approached last year by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about playing the part in Hawkeye.

“Kevin called me and of course I said, ‘Hell yeah,'” said the New York native Bensonhurst. “I was told by my reps that he wanted my phone number and he called me directly.”

He continued: “My first thought was, ‘Wow, maybe he’s going to invite me to the MCU,’ and he did right away. He started talking about Hawkeye.’

Echo also plays Alaqua Cox in the titular role, as does her alter ego Maya Lopez; Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez; Devery Jacobs as Julie; and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock.

According to a Marvel synopsis of the series, the storyline centers on Maya Lopez as she “must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.” ‘.

D’Onofrio initially played the role in the former series Daredevil, which ran on Netflix from 2015-2018.

The actor spoke about the role in an interview with TV line last December, when he said his character’s history from Daredevil had continuity with what was depicted in Hawkeye.

“That’s how I played him in it,” he said, adding, “I think that was the general idea.”

He said of the character: “Obviously in the show he is stronger physically and can tolerate more physical abuse, but emotionally and as far as history was discussed about what was going on was done with connecting as much as possible.” points with Daredevil with Hawkeye. .

‘Of course there are things we cannot connect; as for how I play him and the history I carry myself from, and in Hawkeye, he’s the same man.’

The veteran actor said of playing Kingpin/Wilson Fisk: ‘There are many facets of the character to explore’

Asked about the creative changes to his character, including using a cane, the actor said, “I’m a huge fan of this stuff, so you know like all the fans out there and so it was great, I mean it all.” made sense to me, because the last time you see me in Daredevil, there’s a pretty brutal battle between him and Daredevil – and so the stick made sense to me.”

He said of his character’s interactions with the character Maya Lopez: “The thing about Wilson Fisk is that people always suspect what he’s really thinking and that’s the cool thing about it – there’s a way to play that character that you just don’t know about.” or he really feels everything but his own narcissism.’

D’Onofrio said of the character’s long-term prospects: “I’m hopeful he continues — well for selfish reasons because I love playing the character so much — but I also think there are many facets of the character that are being explored in terms of storytelling.”

The series is set to appear on Disney+ in the summer of 2023.